Stevie Scott coaching Scotland's under-20s in 2018 (Pic: SNS Group/SRU/Ross Parker)

The Galashiels-born 48-year-old, capped for Scotland 11 times between 2000 and 2004, takes over from Fergus Pringle, now forwards coach for Scotland’s under-20 side, at the Edinburgh outfit.

Scott, currently helping out Euan and Craig Dods at Gala following last head coach Stuart Johnson’s departure in December, began his coaching career at Selkirk from 2006 to 2009, also working with Scottish Rugby’s academy, before moving south of the border to take charge of Greater Manchester’s Sale Sharks.

The former Earlston High School pupil returned to this side of Hadrian’s Wall in 2013 to act as interim head coach and later forwards coach at Edinburgh, moving on in 2017 and taking up roles at London Scottish and the now-defunct Worcester Warriors in England and Utah Warriors in the US.

He’s also got experience of coaching at international level, having been assistant to Andy Robinson for Scotland’s 2013 Six Nations campaign in 2013, and as part of Robinson’s back-room team at Romania.

His coaching team at Watsonians will include former Hawick and Scotland winger Nikki Walker and Richard Sneddon.

Scott said: “I’d like to thank Watsonians for offering me this position.

“It’s great to be back coaching in Scotland after many years aboard, where I’ve gained lots of experience.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started and working alongside two good coaches in Nikki and Richard and the rest of the staff at the club as we all look to improve on the good work done previously by Fergus.

“We have a good strong squad with experience and young inspiring players, but it’s important that we keep strengthening as we build towards the start of the season.”

Watsonians director of rugby Chris Hunter added: “The club are excited to have someone of Stevie’s experience and calibre leading our Super6 team.

“Stevie’s CV speaks for itself, having worked with professional and international teams.

“We have no doubt that Stevie will build on the fantastic work Ferg has done over the last three years whilst bringing in his own ideas.

“The club have ambitions to build on last season’s success, and we believe that in Stevie, Nikki and Snedds, we have the coaching team to do that.”