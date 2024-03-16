Borderer Rory Sutherland’s move to United Rugby Championship side Glasgow Warriors confirmed
The loosehead prop is to join head coach Franco Smith’s Warriors in the summer after one season with French side Oyonnax.
Sutherland’s signed a two-year deal bringing him back to his homeland after three years away playing in England, Northern Ireland and France.
That move will see him go up against his old club Edinburgh in the championship, three years on from leaving them for the now-defunct Worcester Warriors, later joining Ulster on a short-term contract and playing a dozen games there.
Sutherland was with Edinburgh for seven years, starting in 2014 and making 91 appearances for the capital outfit, after starting out at his home-town club, Hawick, then moving on to Biggar and Gala.
Confirmation of 29-times-capped Sutherland’s move to Scotstoun Stadium follows a belated call-up to Scotland’s Six Nations squad by head coach Gregor Townsend after initially being overlooked and selection as a replacement for their last match of the tournament, away to Ireland today.
Sutherland also took part in the British and Irish Lions’ 2021 tour of South Africa, alongside fellow ex-Green Stuart Hogg, and became the first Scottish prop to turn out for the invitational squad since the late Tom Smith in 2001.
Looking ahead to his return to Scotland, he said: “The past couple of years have been tough since I had to leave Worcester.
“I’ve been at a few clubs and I haven’t had the consistency I’d have liked in my game.
“This move to Glasgow, and back to Scotland, offers me the chance to work on getting that back into my rugby.
“Glasgow are a really successful team, so to be offered the chance to come to Scotstoun is attractive for any player.
“For me, it allows me to come back home and be closer to my family, which will work wonders for me.
“I’ve gotten close to some of the Glasgow players while in camp with Scotland and they talk highly of Franco and the culture in the club.
“I’m looking forward to that and getting back to the homeland.”
South African Smith, 51, added: “We are pleased to be able to add a prop of Rory’s calibre to our squad ahead of next season.
“His qualities will make him a real asset to our playing group as we continue to develop our strength in every position.
“We look forward to seeing him in action at Scotstoun over the next couple of seasons and we know that the Warrior nation will welcome him to our club.”