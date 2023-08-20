News you can trust since 1855
Borderer Rory Sutherland up for Rugby World Cup after missing out in 2019 due to injury

​Former Hawick and Gala loosehead prop Rory Sutherland is hoping to make up for last time at this year’s Rugby World Cup after being ruled out of potential selection for 2019’s by injury.
By Darin Hutson
Published 20th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST
Scotland prop Rory Sutherland at last week's Rugby World Cup squad announcement at South Queensferry (Pic: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)Scotland prop Rory Sutherland at last week's Rugby World Cup squad announcement at South Queensferry (Pic: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)
Scotland prop Rory Sutherland at last week's Rugby World Cup squad announcement at South Queensferry (Pic: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

It’s the 25-times-capped 30-year-old’s first world cup since making his international debut in 2016.

Sutherland, currently unattached after parting ways with United Rugby Championship outfit Ulster in May, was one of two Borderers named in head coach Gregor Townsend’s 33-man squad for the French tournament last week, along with fellow ex-Green Darcy Graham, and he’s delighted to have been given that opportunity.

“I’m really happy and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in at the world cup,” he told Borders Rugby TV.

“It’s been a good two or three months already for the squad. We’ve prepared well and it’s been good to be part of.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there and getting started.

“I missed out on the opportunity to be selected for the last world cup through injury.

“I hadn’t played a lot that season or the seasons leading up to it for Edinburgh so I missed out.”

Ex-Gala star Townsend’s Scots begin their cup campaign on Sunday, September 10, against defending champions South Africa in Marseille but Sutherland, 31 next Thursday, is undaunted by that challenging prospect.

“It’s always a good challenge up front against South Africa and them being the previous world cup winners adds a bit of spice to it for us and we’re really looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

“We believe on our best day that we can beat any team so we’re really looking forward to it.”

