Scotland loosehead prop Rory Sutherland during a training session at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille in northern France, at the end of last month (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)

The 31-year-old, a free agent since being released by United Rugby Championship outfit Ulster in the summer, has agreed a one-year deal with the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes club and starts there on Monday.

Sutherland, a member of the Scotland squad knocked out of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France by their 36-14 loss to ireland in Paris earlier this month, had been at Ulster on a short-term deal following the demise of previous club Worcester Warriors in September last year.

His new club, newcomers to the French top flight, have won only one of their three league matches so far this campaign – against Clermont, having lost to Toulouse and Stade Francais Paris – and are currently third from bottom of the table.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their next game is away to Toulon on Sunday, October 29.

Sutherland’s clubs prior to joining Worcester in 2021 were Edinburgh, Gala, Biggar and home-town team Hawick.

The father of two been capped 29 times since making his international debut in 2016 and also played twice for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in 2021.

“I’m not in a position to be picky,” he told the Offside Line rugby website last month about his search for a new club.

