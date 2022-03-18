Borderer Patrick Harrison returns to Scotland under-20 rugby team

West Linton's Patrick Harrison in action for Scotland during their Six Nations under-20 championship match against France on Friday, February 25, in Edinburgh (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

That’s the only change to the team beaten 27-13 by Italy last Friday, March 11, made by head coach Kenny Murray.

The young Scots play Ireland at Musgrave Park in Cork on Sunday, March 20, with kick-off at 5pm, and it’ll be screened live on BBC iPlayer.

They go into that game bottom of the table with only one point from four games. Their hosts are at the opposite end of the standings, having won all four of their games so far and totted up 19 points.

Edinburgh hooker Harrison, 19, is one of three Borderers in Scotland’s starting XV along with Christian Townsend and captain Rhys Tait, and Melrose’s Keiran Clark features among the replacements.

Murray said: “Ireland are undefeated so far in this campaign. They’re going for the grand slam, so we know they will be a challenge for us.

“We’ve made only one change to the starting team that travelled to Italy. Although the final score didn’t reflect it, there were some positives to take from our performance against them.

“It’s been a long campaign for our players, who have worked hard throughout.

“If we convert our chances into points, we can end the tournament on a high.”

Making up the rest of the starting line-up named today are Robin McClintock, Ross McKnight, Duncan Munn, Andy Stirrat, Ben Evans, Murray Redpath, Michael Jones, Gregor Scougall, Josh Taylor, Max Williamson, Matthew Deehan and Tim Brown.