Borderer Nairn Moncrieff to make fourth start on spin for Scotland in rugby’s 2025 Under-20 Six Nations v France

Nairn Moncrieff on the ball for Scotland during their 22-10 Under-20 Six Nations loss to Italy at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Friday, January 31, 2025 (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Gala’s Nairn Moncrieff has been handed his fourth start on the bounce for Scotland in rugby’s 2025 Under-20 Six Nations away to France this Friday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s their last match of the tournament and kick-off against the second-placed French at the near-20,000-capacity Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris is at 8.15pm.

Head coach Kenny Murray’s age-grade team go into that finale at the bottom of the championship table, on five points from four fixtures, following a 27-12 victory hosting Wales in Edinburgh last Friday, their first youth Six Nations win since February 2023, ending an 11-game losing streak in that competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right-winger Moncrieff, one of the Scots’ try-scorers against the Welsh, his first touchdown for the under-20s, has been an ever-present this tournament, making one appearance from the bench as well as his four starts.

Ross Wolfenden in action during Scotland’s 33-15 Under-20 Six Nations loss to Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, February 8 (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

He was the only Borderer in last Friday’s match-day line-up of 23 but he’s accompanied in Murray’s wider squad by ex-Hawick scrum-half Hector Patterson and former Peebles fly-half Ross Wolfenden.

The 18-year-old, allocated to Kelso as a draft player this Arnold Clark Premiership season, played for the first 66 minutes versus Wales before making way for Cameron van Wyk, having retained possession of the No 14 jersey he was given for the Scots’ losses by 57-13 away to England at Newcastle’s Kingston Park on Friday, February 21, and 33-15 at home to Ireland on Saturday, February 8, his first starting-XV appearance for the under-20s.

He played for the first half of that away-day south of the border before being replaced by van Wyk, with Wolfenden coming on as a replacement for outside-centre Campbell Waugh just after the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match before at the Hive saw Moncrieff on the pitch for the first 73 minutes before being replaced by Waugh, with Patterson coming on at half-time and Wolfenden on 70 minutes, respectively for Noah Cowan and Urwin.

All three featured as replacements for the young Scots’ opening 22-10 defeat hosting Italy on Friday, January 31, too.

Patterson was first to take to the field against the Italians, replacing Cowan on 49 minutes, with Moncrieff and Wolfenden, making their under-20 debuts, following him onto the pitch on 64 minutes and 76, taking over from Fergus Watson and Urwin.

Stand-off Wolfenden, a teammate of Moncrieff’s at United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh’s academy, returns to the bench in Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing his selection, Murray, 51, said: “As a group, we enjoyed the win last weekend.

“It was good to see us perform across the full 80 minutes as that’s something we’ve been working towards for the full campaign.

“We still had plenty of things to work on in training this week, and we know we’ll have to go up another level on Friday night against an excellent France under-20 side.

“We want to end this campaign with another good performance and show we’ve made some steps forward as we build towards our World Rugby U20 Championship return in summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Moncrieff in Murray’s starting XV, captained by Freddy Douglas, are Jack Brown, Angus Hunter, Kerr Yule, Watson, Urwin, Cowan, Oliver McKenna, Seb Stephen, Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Bart Godsell, Dan Halkon, Oliver Duncan and Reuben Logan.

Sitting alongside Wolfenden on the bench will be Joe Roberts, Jake Shearer, Jamie Stewart, Charlie Moss, Mark Fyffe, Hamish MacArthur and van Wyk.

Friday’s game will be screened live on BBC iPlayer.