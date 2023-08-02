Borderer Monroe ​Job scores three tries on debut for Scotland U20s

Selkirk's Monroe Job pictured at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in January (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

​Hawick’s Corey Tait got on the scoresheet too, at the double, and Galashiels’ Kerr Johnston and Selkirk’s Matt Reid also touched down for the young Scots, as did ex-Southern Knights scrum-half Ben Afshar, Callum Norrie twice, Jake Parkinson, Will Robinson and Archie Falconer, with co-captain Afshar adding six conversions, Andrew McLean another three and Dan King one.

Southern Knights openside flanker Job, Boroughmuir Bears hooker Tait and Fosroc Future XV winger Johnston were among five Borderers in head coach Kenny Murray’s starting XV, along with Lauder’s Sam Derrick and Melrose’s Finn Douglas, with Watsonians full-back Reid coming on from the bench on 72 minutes.

Though glad to see his side bow out of the second-tier tournament with a win, Murray was disappointed that their hopes of securing promotion to the World Rugby U20 Championship had already been dashed by their prior 37-26 pool loss to Uruguay.

“Obviously everyone is pretty disappointed with the outcome out here – we wanted to win this tournament – so I’m sure a player development and performance pathway discussion will take place,” said the 49-year-old.

“There are a lot of big things out there which need worked on and fixed.

“It’s not just about what happens at the under-20s – it’s about what happened underneath that level, it’s about our school and our club game and our pathways.

“There are loads of bits in our performance pathways we constantly need to improve and everyone has got a role to play within that.”

It was a bitter-sweet success for the young Scots as they carved out a well-earned 83-10 victory over Samoa, securing 3rd place in the World Rugby U20 Trophy.

The opening try came for Scotland U20 debutant Monroe Job in the first five minutes of play when he got his hands on the ball at the helm of a driving maul and crashed over the line.

After a penalty was conceded by Samoa for collapsing the scrum, Dan King kicked to touch. A perfectly executed line out allowed Corey Tait to return to where he thrives, at the back of another driving maul. The pack drove the hooker over the whitewash, adding another try to his team’s repertoire. Ben Afshar’s boot was good, gaining the maximum points.

The third try for the Scots came in quick succession when an excellent carry from Corey Tait was picked up by Ben Afshar who found the space and avoided any and all defence to dive over the line under the posts. Afshar converted his own try, bringing the team up another seven points.

It was 17 minutes in when Ben Afshar’s box kick attempt was scuppered by the Samoan blindside flanker who managed to knock the ball back and pick up to score. The conversion was good.

Monroe Job was really making it a debut to remember when in the 22nd minute he had his hands on the ball in another heavy driving maul which found it’s way to the try line. Afshar’s kick was successful.

Scotland second row Jake Parkinson was shown a yellow for knocking the ball out the Samoan scrum-half’s hand at the ruck and being offside. He was sent to the sinbin for 10 minutes. Due to this infringement, Samoa took the opportunity to add more points to their score board through a successful go at the sticks.

A yellow card was shown to the Samoan side after repeated offences of coming in at the side, bringing it to a 14 men on 14 men game.

Just four minutes before half time, Scotland took another lineout close to their try line and were able to put their tried and tested driving mauls into practice once again. The heavy drive tanked Monroe Job over the line for his hat-trick try and the Scots’ fifth try of the day. Ben Afshar’s boot was successful once again.

Half Time: Scotland U20 33-10 Samoa U20

Only two minutes into the second half Scotland were awarded a penalty and kicked to the corner. The ball got into the hands of Callum Norrie who hung onto the ball for dear life and was assisted by his team mates to crash over the line. Ben Afshar’s boot was good again, achieving maximum points and a 30-point advantage on their opposition.

Another try came for the Scots only a couple of minutes after when after a series of heavy and powerful pick and goes finally allowed Callum Norrie to stretch over the line adding his second and his teams seventh of the afternoon. Ben Afshar was a gift who just kept on giving as he secured the extras.

The eighth try came for Scotland when some perfectly executed passing out of the scrum through the backs to Kerr Johnston let the winger run for his first score of the match.

In the following phase of play, the Scotland forwards were taking no prisoners and tanked through the Samoan defence. Jake Parkinson used all his might to get his taste at try scoring success, successfully adding their ninth try.

Scotland were unstoppable with their driving mauls and another with Corey Tait at the helm got the team their tenth try of the game. Andrew McLean took over kicking duties and slotted the ball right through the middle of the posts.

In the 66th minute, yet another try came for Scotland when a quick change in direction got the ball out to wing Will Robinson who squeezed the ball in the corner.

A repeated affair saw another penalty conceded by Samoa in their 22, allowing another kick to touch for the Scots. The ever-successful line out to driving maul routine allowed Scotland U20 debut Archie Falconer add a try to his roster. Andrew McLean’s boot was good, bringing the side to a 68-point advantage.

Another yellow card was shown to the Scotland side, this time to Finn Duraj for not going back 10 meters when told to by the referee, meaning they would finish this game with 14 players.

And to round off the immense performance from the young Scots, Ben Salmon got his hands on the ball in the 79th minutes and found a pocket of space in the Samoan defence. Matt Reid was there on hand to take the final run towards the try line, securing their thirteenth and final try. Andrew McLean’s kick was successful, finishing off the scoring and securing the 3rd place medals for the Scots.

Full Time: Scotland U20 83-10 Samoa U20

Scotland

Tries: Monroe Job (3), Corey Tait (2), Ben Afshar, Callum Norrie (2), Kerr Johnston, Jake Parkinson, Will Robinson, Archie Falconer, Matt ReidConversions: Ben Afshar (6), Andrew McLean (3)

15. Dan King 14. Kerr Johnston 13. Ben Salmon 12. Findlay Thomson 11. Finn Douglas 10. Andrew McLean 9. Ben Afshar (CC) 1. Craig Davidson 2. Corey Tait 3. Callum Norrie 4. Ruaraidh Hart 5. Jake Parkinson 6. Liam McConnell (CC) 7. Monroe Job 8. Sam Derrick