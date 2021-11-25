Borderer Lisa Thomson gets call-up to GB rugby seven squad for Dubai tournament

Lisa Thomson scoring Scotland's third try against Japan this month in Edinburgh (Pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old, fresh from playing for Scotland’s women’s team in their autumn tests, is part of a 13-strong group picked by head coach Scott Forrest.Forrest said: “Lisa Thomson comes back in, having missed the Canada trip, which is brilliant.

“This group of players have created a really open and honest culture. It’s been exciting to see that grow over the last month and it’s great to be able to take that to Dubai.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience since coming together at the start of the year.”

Also in the female squad are Heather Cowell, Jasmine Joyce, Ellie Boatman, Kelly Smith, Abbie Brown, Abi Burton, Shona Campbell, Grace Crompton, Meg Jones, Alicia Maude, Emma Uren and Amy Wilson Hardy.

GB have been drawn in the contest’s pool B alongside Olympic bronze medallists Fiji, Canada, Ireland and Russia.

Great Britain play Russia tomorrow morning and Ireland in the afternoon, then Canada on Saturday morning and Fiji later on that day.

Former Melrose player Ross McCann has been picked for head coach Tony Roques’ men’s squad competing in Dubai.

The 24-year-old is joined by Jamie Barden, Tom Bowen, Alex Davis, Jamie Farndale, Robbie Fergusson, Paddy Kelly, Max McFarland, Freddie Roddick, Luke Treharne, Will Trenholm, Morgan Williams and Tom Williams.