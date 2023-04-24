Borderer Lana Skeldon touches down at double as Scots claim first win of rugby’s 2023 Women’s Six Nations

Hooker Lana Skeldon celebrating after Scotland's 29-21 Women's Six Nations victory versus Italy at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Saturday (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Skeldon, 29, touched down on 35 minutes and 67 – with Leah Bartlett also crossing the line at the double and Louise McMillan getting another, with Helen Nelson adding two conversions – as the Scots beat Italy 29-21 at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium.

That win takes head coach Bryan Easson’s Scottish side up to fourth place in the table, on five points from four fixtures, ahead of their concluding match at home to basement side Ireland this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooker Skeldon, making her 61st international appearance, was one of three Borderers in the hosts’ starting line-up at the weekend, the others being Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie and Hawick’s Lisa Thomson.