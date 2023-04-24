News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
24 minutes ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
28 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
3 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Borderer Lana Skeldon touches down at double as Scots claim first win of rugby’s 2023 Women’s Six Nations

Two tries by Hawick’s Lana Skeldon helped Scotland claim their first victory of rugby’s 2023 Women’s Six Nations on Saturday.

By Darin Hutson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST
Hooker Lana Skeldon celebrating after Scotland's 29-21 Women's Six Nations victory versus Italy at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Saturday (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)Hooker Lana Skeldon celebrating after Scotland's 29-21 Women's Six Nations victory versus Italy at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Saturday (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)
Hooker Lana Skeldon celebrating after Scotland's 29-21 Women's Six Nations victory versus Italy at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Saturday (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Skeldon, 29, touched down on 35 minutes and 67 – with Leah Bartlett also crossing the line at the double and Louise McMillan getting another, with Helen Nelson adding two conversions – as the Scots beat Italy 29-21 at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium.

That win takes head coach Bryan Easson’s Scottish side up to fourth place in the table, on five points from four fixtures, ahead of their concluding match at home to basement side Ireland this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hooker Skeldon, making her 61st international appearance, was one of three Borderers in the hosts’ starting line-up at the weekend, the others being Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie and Hawick’s Lisa Thomson.

Full-back Rollie, 27, is now on 56 caps and centre Thomson, 25, on 51.

Related topics:Hawick