Borderer Lana Skeldon set to make 50th appearance for Scotland women’s rugby team

Hawick's Lana Skeldon during a Scotland training session in Edinburgh on Tuesday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

The Worcester Warriors hooker has been named by head coach Bryan Easson in the Scots’ starting line-up to take on Wales in the Women’s Six Nations at Cardiff Arms Park tomorrow, April 2.

That match kicks off at 4.45pm and will be screened live on BBC Two.

It will see Skeldon making her 50th appearance for her country, 11 years on from her international debut against the Netherlands.

Lisa Thomson in action for Scotland against England at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh last Saturday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

She’s one of two Borderers in Easson’s starting XV, the other being Hawick’s Lisa Thomson. Sale Sharks centre Thomson is only nine caps away from a half-century of caps herself at the age of 24.

Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie, scorer of Scotland’s only try during their 57-5 defeat by England in Edinburgh last weekend, is unavailable for selection.

The 26-year-old’s absence at full-back is one of four changes to the Scots’ starting line-up, with Biggar’s Emma Orr making her test debut, Shona Campbell being handed her first start, Sarah Bonar returning and Evie Gallagher getting her first involvement in the 2022 championship.

Easson, 48, said: “Last week was an opportunity to test ourselves against the top team in the world, and although the result didn’t go our way, we’ve learnt a lot of lessons from our opening match.

“It was brilliant to see Jade Konkel receive her 50th cap at the DAM Health Stadium and I’m delighted that Lana is also in line for her 50th appearance this Saturday.

“Lana is an incredibly committed individual and has been an integral part of this squad for over a decade now.

“We have a number of players unavailable for selection this week due to illness and Covid. However, we have some exciting young players amongst the squad and it’s hugely important to give those players opportunities to experience test match rugby against some formidable opponents, particularly in a world cup year.

“Emma has trained particularly well since she joined us at the start of the year and has fully deserved her place in the starting line-up this weekend. She has previously shown us her potential during her time with the Scotland 7s squad before being selected in the extended GB sevens training squad last year, and I'm looking forward to seeing her make her debut.”

Also starting tomorrow are Rhona Lloyd, Megan Gaffney, Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell, Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, captain Rachel Malcolm and Jade Konkel.

On the replacements’ bench are Jodie Rettie, Panashe Muzambe, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Louise McMillan, Caity Mattinson, Meryl Smith and Coreen Grant.