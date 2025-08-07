Borderer Lana Skeldon named in Scotland’s squad for 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup despite ankle injury

Lana Skeldon during a Scotland training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in April (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Hawick’s Lana Skeldon has been named in Scotland’s squad for this month and next’s Women’s Rugby World Cup despite having to be stretchered off with an ankle injury during the team’s last game five days ago.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No update has been issued on the 31-year-old’s injury but her inclusion in head coach Bryan Easson’s 32-strong squad for the English tournament indicates he’s confident she’ll be fit again for at least part of it.

With 81 international appearances to her name, the Bristol Bears hooker is the most-capped player in the Scots’ squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s one of three Borderers selected, along with Toulon Provence Mediterranee full-back Chloe Rollie and Ealing Trailfinders inside-centre Lisa Thomson, and her fellow regional representatives are respectively the second and joint-third most-capped player in Easson’s party, to be captained by Thomson’s club teammate Rachel Malcolm.

Chloe Rollie during a Scotland women’s training session in Edinburgh in April (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Jedburgh’s Rollie, 30, is on 77 caps and Hawick’s Thomson, 27, is on 71, the same number as Loughborough Lightning fly-half Helen Nelson and Harlequins No 8 Jade Konkel.

They’re among nine squad members with over a half-century of caps on their CVs, and Easson, 51, has only called up one uncapped player, Edinburgh’s Hannah Walker.

All three Borderers called up are former Melrose players, as is forwards coach Ross Miller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skeldon, Malcolm and Konkel’s fellow forwards are Leah Bartlett, Becky Boyd, Sarah Bonar, Elliann Clarke, Lisa Cockburn, Eva Donaldson, Evie Gallagher, Adelle Ferrie, Elis Martin, Rachel McLachlan, Molly Poolman, Alex Stewart, Emma Wassell, Molly Wright and Anne Young.

Lisa Thomson warming up ahead of Scotland’s 25-17 Women’s Six Nations loss to Italy at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in April (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

The Scots’ other backs besides Rollie, Thomson, Nelson and Walker are Leia Brebner-Holden, Beth Blacklock, Rhea Clarke, Coreen Grant, Rhona Lloyd, Caity Mattinson, Francesca McGhie, Hannah Ramsay, Emma Orr and Evie Wills.

Scotland share a world cup pool with Wales, Fiji and Canada.

They begin their campaign against the Welsh in Manchester on August 23, go on to face Fiji, also in Manchester, on August 30 and conclude their group games versus Canada in Exeter on September 6, all Saturdays, the first two kicking off at 2.45pm and the last one at noon, as they target qualification for semi-finals in Bristol later in September for the first time since 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The squad announced today was picked from an extended one of 38 in training since June and, explaining that initial selection, Easson said at the time: “As we saw through this year’s Women’s Six Nations, there are good players missing out on selection, and I think that’s testament to the depth we’ve developed, the consistency of performances and the competitive standard being set week in and week out.

“Selection has been based entirely on performance and that’s driven some very tough decisions.

“We’re focused on sharpening every detail and pushing ourselves to the next levels as we set our sights firmly on competing at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“We’ve named a strong, competitive group that blends hard-earned experience with exciting young talent.”