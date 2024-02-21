Borderer Kerr Johnston to start for Scotland again in rugby’s Under-20 Six Nations
The 19-year-old has been an ever-present for head coach Kenny Murray’s age-grade side this campaign, also featuring in their opening 37-29 defeat away to Wales in Colwyn Bay on Friday, February 2, and their 29-14 loss to France at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium a week later.
Glasgow Warriors winger Johnston was accompanied by fellow Borderers Callum Smyth, Hector Patterson and Monroe Job, all from the bench, against the French, but only Selkirk’s Smyth, 20, retains a place among the Scots’ replacements this week.
Scotland are currently second bottom of the tournament standings with only a single point to their name ahead of Friday’s visit from table-toppers England.
Trips to basement side Italy and second-placed Ireland follow, on Friday, March 8, at 7.15pm and Friday, March 15, at 7pm respectively.
England are on ten points at the moment, Ireland on nine and Italy, like Murray’s men, on one.
Johnston, Smyth, Selkirk’s Job and Denholm’s Patterson are among six Borderers in the Scottish squad, the others being Hawick’s Fraser Wilson and Melrose’s Finn Douglas.
Looking ahead to Friday, Murray, 50, said: “After their first fallow week, the team are ready to get going again.
“We came back fighting in the second half against France two weeks ago, but we must play that way consistently if we want to be on the right side of the result against England, who will no doubt bring a very physical performance.
“We are excited to get back out in front of a home crowd for our final home game of the tournament.”
Lining up alongside No 14 Johnston in this week’s starting XV, captained by Liam McConnell, are Fergus Watson, Geordie Gwynn, Kerr Yule, Amena Caqusau, Isaac Coates, Murdoch Lock, Robbie Deans, Jerry Blyth-Lafferty, Callum Norrie, Euan McVie, Ruaraidh Hart, Freddy Douglas and Jonny Morris.
Sharing the bench with Smyth are Gavin Parry, Ryan Whitefield, Ryan Burke, Tom Currie, Eric Davey, Jack Hocking and Johnny Ventisei.