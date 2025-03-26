Borderer John Dalziel recruited as assistant coach for British and Irish Lions tour of Australia

John Dalziel at this year’s British and Irish Lions coaching team announcement in London on Wednesday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Borderer John Dalziel has been recruited as an assistant coach for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

The former Gala, Melrose and Border Reivers flanker is the only Scot among a team of five assistants to head coach Andy Farrell for the Lions’ ten-game tour, starting with a match against Argentina in Ireland on Saturday, June 20.

Joining Dalziel, the Scottish national team’s forwards coach since August 2020, lines up alongside Ireland’s Simon Easterby, John Fogarty and Andrew Goodman and England’s Richard Wigglesworth in Farrell’s coaching team.

The 48-year-old, formerly head coach for Scotland’s under-20s and their now-scrapped sevens team, is delighted to have been called up by Farrell, saying: “Being selected as assistant coach for the British and Irish Lions is the pinnacle for any coach and is something I’m hugely honoured about. It’s a real pinch-yourself moment.

John Dalziel, fourth from left, at this year’s British and Irish Lions coaching team announcement in London on Wednesday with, from left, Richard Wigglesworth, Simon Easterby, head coach Andy Farrell, Andrew Goodman and John Fogarty (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I’ve heard a lot of stories about the Lions and grew up watching the tours and documentaries.

“This will be more intense than anything I’ve ever experienced, given the frequency and importance of the games. It’s a massively exciting opportunity.

“I am appreciative of Scottish Rugby for the experiences I’ve been given here, which has allowed me to be selected. Throughout my time here, I’ve always focused on keeping my head down and working hard to be the best coach I can be for Scotland. I’m fortunate that someone has seen something in that work to appoint me in this role.

“Even from our first meeting as coaches you could feel the energy in the room and it is hugely exciting to work with these guys.

“To get the chance to also work with players from other unions that you see from afar will be a great challenge – and what a start we have to the tour with the game against Argentina in Dublin, one of the form teams in the world right now. It will be a huge occasion with it being the Lions’ very first game in Ireland.”

The squad for this summer’s tour is due to be announced on Thursday, May 8, and Dalziel is hoping to be joined by a sizeable contingent of his countrymen, with Hawick’s Darcy Graham among the Scots potentially in line for a call-up.

Former Galashiels Academy pupil Dalziel said: “We have our first coaches’ meeting this week in London and I would imagine the topic of selection will be high on the agenda.

“Players still have a lot of rugby to be played between now and the final selection so even guys who missed out on the Six Nations through injury could still make a case to go on tour.

“The depth and quality of the players we have in Scotland is really encouraging and I’m optimistic that we’ll be well represented.”

Welcoming Dalziel into his coaching set-uo, Farrell, 49, added: “Putting together a Lions coaching team is an honour and a privilege, and the five phone calls made to this group of coaches reminds you just how special and unique it is.

“This coaching group have versatility and are interchangeable in their skillsets, which is a vital asset to have on a Lions tour.

“I think we have a fantastic mix and every one of these guys will bring their own character and personality to the team.

“A Lions tour is all about understanding the demands that we will face on and off the pitch and a fresh perspective amongst this coaching group is something that I am really excited by.

“We now have a month and a half to come together and select players.”

National team head coach Gregor Townsend was one of two Scotland coaches in Warren Gatland’s four-strong back-up team for the last Lions tour, of South Africa in 2021, the other being their Welsh defence coach Steve Tandy, and that year’s playing squad of 37 included eight Scots, with two Borderers, Hawick’s Stuart Hogg and Rory Sutherland, among them.