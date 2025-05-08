Borderer Hector Patterson signs new academy deal with United Rugby Championship club Edinburgh

Hector Patterson on the ball for Scotland during their 33-15 loss at home to Ireland in rugby’s 2025 Under-20 Six Nations at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in February (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Denholm’s Hector Patterson has agreed a one-year contract extension with United Rugby Championship club Edinburgh’s academy.

The 20-year-old is one of four academy players to sign new deals, along with hooker Jerry Blyth-Lafferty, back-rower Oliver Duncan and winger Lewis Wells.

Scrum-half Patterson – formerly with Jed Thistle and Hawick, helping the latter win 2023’s Tennent’s Premiership title – was one of 15 Scottish Rugby Union academy players earmarked to train with Edinburgh later that year.

Since then, he’s played for Fosroc Super Series sides Southern Knights and Watsonians and also for Hawick last season as part of their draft allocation.

Charlie Shiel on the ball for Edinburgh during their 54-45 friendly loss to London’s Saracens at home at the capital’s Hive Stadium in March (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

Patterson is yet to play for Edinburgh’s first XV but was named as an unused replacement for their 36-27 URC loss away to Leinster in November 2023.

He’s also turned out for Scotland’s under-18 and under-20s, including helping the latter win 2024’s World Rugby U20 Trophy on home turf.

Patterson, Blyth-Lafferty, Duncan and Wells are among nine young players given new academy or senior contracts by Edinburgh – the others being Tom Currie, Conor McAlpine, Mikey Jones, Jack Brown and Euan McVie – and academy coach Kris Burney is glad to see them staying on, saying: “We are absolutely delighted to see such a talented group of young Scottish players commit their future to Edinburgh.

“It’s fantastic to see the progress they are making, and we firmly believe they have a big future here at the club.

“It’s particularly rewarding to see guys like Lewis Wells, Jack Brown, Conor McAlpine and Tom Currie, who have come through our pro-academy, already making an impact at senior level this season.

“We are looking forward to the pro-academy coming together for the new season, with further exciting player announcements to come.”

First XV head coach Sean Everitt added: “Our academy plays a crucial role in the long-term success of Edinburgh.

“It is vital that we have a consistent flow of talented young Scottish players stepping up to challenge for places in the senior squad.

“I’ve been really pleased with the impact that younger players have made this season, and we are keen to give further opportunities to those who show potential.

“Retaining such a strong cohort of young Scottish talent can only be a positive thing for the club as we continue to build a squad with a strong connection to our region.”

Other Borderers on Edinburgh’s books include Hawick’s Darcy Graham, Jedburgh’s Glen Young, West Linton’s Patrick Harrison, Gala’s Mac Rutherford and Nairn Moncrieff and Peebles’ Ross Wolfenden.

Melrose-born Charlie Shiel, a fellow scrum-half, has also signed a new one-year deal with the Hive Stadium club.

Next season will be the 27-year-old’s ninth with the capital outfit after joining their academy back in 2017, going on to make 69 senior appearances since.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be extending my time with Edinburgh for another season,” said Shiel, son of former Melrose, Border Reivers and Scotland centre Graham Shiel, currently head coach at Arnold Clark National League Division 1 side Boroughmuir.

“This club mean so much to me, being my home-town team, and to be heading into my ninth season here is something I’m incredibly proud of.

“As I’ve become one of the more experienced guys in the squad, I’ve really enjoyed taking on more of a leadership role and helping to drive standards.

“It’s been great working alongside the younger nines like Hector Patterson and Conor McAlpine and I get a real buzz out of sharing my experiences and helping them develop.

“I still feel I have so much to give when I get my opportunity on the pitch.”