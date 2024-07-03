Borderer Hector Patterson helps Scots set new record score at World Rugby U20 Trophy

Hector Patterson playing in Southern Knights' 34-17 win at home at Melrose's Greenyards to Boroughmuir Bears in April (Photo: Craig Murray)

Denholm’s Hector Patterson helped Scotland run up a new record score for the World Rugby U20 Trophy by handing out a 123-15 hiding to Samoa on Tuesday at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium.

That scoreline, breaking a new record set just hours earlier by Japan’s 105-20 victory over Hong Kong China at the same ground, was also the biggest ever recorded by a Scotland under-20 team.

Patterson was one of only eight of the 22 starting players and replacements fielded by head coach Kenny Murray not to touch down as the young Scots outdid their last thumping of the Samoans, by 83-10 in their third-place play-off at 2023’s U20 trophy in Kenya last July, by running in 19 tries.

Their try-scorers were Finlay Doyle and Fergus Watson with hat-tricks, Jerry Blyth-Lafferty at the double, Ryan Burke, Conor McAlpine, Andrew McLean, Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Johnny Ventesi, Robbie Deans, Ruaraidh Hart, Callum Norrie, captain Liam McConnell, Jack Hocking and Gavin Parry, with McLean converting 13 and McAlpine and Hocking one each.

Totoa Auvaa got two tries back for the visitors, with Panaua Niulevaea kicking a penalty and a conversion.

Edinburgh academy player Patterson – the only Borderer in the Scots’ match-day squad of 23 but one of three in their 28-strong squad for the tournament, along with Melrose’s Dylan Cockburn and Selkirk’s Callum Smyth – was praised by Murray for his contribution to their tournament-opening victory after coming on as a 52nd-minute replacement for scrum-half McAlpine.

“I thought the boys did well, as did the guys who came on, like Hector Patterson,” said the 50-year-old.

“We spoke a lot about not thinking back to last year, when we scored 80-odd points against them, as this is a new Samoan team.

“Right from the start of the game, we played the way we wanted to play – we applied pressure and we were clinical – then at half-time we spoke around turning the screw and not letting them off, and I think we did that.

“There are things we need to work on, but generally it was a really good performance.”

Scotland’s remaining pool matches, both at the Hive too, are against Hong Kong China this Sunday, with kick-off at 2.30pm, and Japan on Friday, July 12, at 7.45pm as they bid to secure promotion back to the top-tier World Rugby U20 Championship.