Borderer Gregor Townsend to carry on as Scotland rugby head coach until 2026
Borderer Gregor Townsend is to carry on as head coach of the Scottish national rugby team for another three years.
The 50-year-old’s future had been uncertain beyond this autumn’s Rugby World Cup but he’s now signed a contract extension keeping him in his current post until April 2026.
Having been in charge of the national team since taking over from New Zealand’s Vern Cotter in May 2017, the ex-Gala and Border Reivers player is already the side’s longest-serving head coach this century.
Townsend’s new deal follows a third-place finish at this year’s Six Nations, the Scots’ best performance since 2018, and he’s now looking ahead to September and October’s world cup to try to plot progress from a pool also including current world champions South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.
“Being head coach of Scotland is a tremendous honour, and I’m excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world,” said Townsend.
“As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team have made this season and we believe there is much more to come from this group.
“I also feel the connection the team have with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before.
“The number of people who arrive two hours early to welcome the team off the bus on a home matchday demonstrates the love shown for this group of players and their belief that the squad can achieve something special.
“Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations, but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years and look forward to continuing to do all I can to drive the team forward and inspire our supporters.”Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson added: “Gregor Townsend has been the most successful Scotland coach in the history of the professional era and we believe he is the right man to lead the national team beyond this year’s Rugby World Cup.
“What Gregor has built over the last six years of his tenure has taken Scotland to fifth in the world rankings and we are keen to keep that continuity and forward momentum.
“The squad have unparalleled depth, which is the result of many years’ planned development.“We believe he is best placed to take the team to the next level and continue to excite and engage the people of Scotland.”