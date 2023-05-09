Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend during a training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in March (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

The 50-year-old’s future had been uncertain beyond this autumn’s Rugby World Cup but he’s now signed a contract extension keeping him in his current post until April 2026.

Having been in charge of the national team since taking over from New Zealand’s Vern Cotter in May 2017, the ex-Gala and Border Reivers player is already the side’s longest-serving head coach this century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Townsend’s new deal follows a third-place finish at this year’s Six Nations, the Scots’ best performance since 2018, and he’s now looking ahead to September and October’s world cup to try to plot progress from a pool also including current world champions South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

“Being head coach of Scotland is a tremendous honour, and I’m excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world,” said Townsend.

“As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team have made this season and we believe there is much more to come from this group.

“I also feel the connection the team have with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The number of people who arrive two hours early to welcome the team off the bus on a home matchday demonstrates the love shown for this group of players and their belief that the squad can achieve something special.

“Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations, but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years and look forward to continuing to do all I can to drive the team forward and inspire our supporters.”Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson added: “Gregor Townsend has been the most successful Scotland coach in the history of the professional era and we believe he is the right man to lead the national team beyond this year’s Rugby World Cup.

“What Gregor has built over the last six years of his tenure has taken Scotland to fifth in the world rankings and we are keen to keep that continuity and forward momentum.