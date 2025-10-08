Borderer Darcy Graham now set to make United Rugby Championship comeback for Edinburgh v Munster

Darcy Graham on his way to scoring a try for the British and Irish Lions during their 24-19 win against a First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne in Australia in July (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Hawick’s Darcy Graham is now set to make his comeback this Friday from the July ankle injury on British and Irish Lions duty that led to him missing Edinburgh’s United Rugby Championship season-opening 31-28 defeat away to Italy’s Zebre Parma at the end of September.

The 28-year-old – sidelined since going off injured quarter of an hour into the Lions’ 24-19 win against a First Nations and Pasifika XV in Australia on Tuesday, July 22 – was named in head coach Sean Everitt’s starting line-up to host Ulster at the capital’s Hive Stadium last Friday but that round-two match was called off due to the storm hitting Scotland at the time, giving him an extra week’s training before returning to action.

That comeback now looks set to be away to Munster in Cork this Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, though Everitt isn’t due to name his match-day squad until the day before.

Welcoming having the Borderer available for selection again, the 55-year-old, likening him to hyperactive pink toy rabbits used to advertise Duracell batteries in the UK and Energizer ones abroad, said: “It’s massive.

“Darcy is the energy bunny, and what he displays on the field is what he displays at training, and he does improve our training standards, so it is important.

“Players do take confidence from having a guy like that around. They’ve got a lot of respect for him and, at the same time, he does lead in his own way on the field, and that’s through his performances.

“It’s exciting for the boys and for everyone in Edinburgh.”

Their Irish hosts are currently third in the championship table, on nine points from two fixtures, after beating Cardiff 23-20 at home on Saturday, with their visitors tenth, on two points.

Edinburgh won last season’s corresponding fixture away to Munster by 38-24 in February, with Matt Currie scoring three tries for the visitors and Ross Thompson and Magnus Bradbury touching down too, with Thompson adding three conversions and a penalty.