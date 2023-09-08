“I believe it will be a brilliant game with two teams that are in form and desperate to get out of this pool.”

News you can trust since 1855
Borderer Darcy Graham named in Scotland’s starting line-up for Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa

Scotland have named their match-day squad for their 2023 Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa on Sunday and Hawick’s Darcy Graham has been given a starting place.
By Darin Hutson
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST- 2 min read
Darcy Graham warming up for Scotland's captain's run today ahead of their Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa on Sunday in Marseille (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Edinburgh winger is the only Borderer in head coach Gregor Townsend’s starting XV but ex-Southern Knights flanker Rory Darge also features.

Former Melrose prop Jamie Bhatti and Cameron Redpath, son of ex-Melrose scrum-half Bryan Redpath, are among the replacements.

Graham, 26, will be making his 36th international appearance and Darge, 23, his 12th.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at a press conference today ahead of their Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa on Sunday in Marseille (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
If brought on, Bhatti, 30, will collect his 33rd cap and centre Redpath, 23, his eighth.

Sunday’s match in Marseille against the defending champions kicks off at 4.45pm and will be broadcast live on STV and ITV.

Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie continues as captain and Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White, Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist and Jack Dempsey also start.

Joining Bhatti and Redpath on the substitutes’ bench are Dave Cherry, Willem Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price and Ollie Smith.

Unveiling his selection, ex-Gala player Townsend said: “As a coaching group, we have been pleased at how the leadership has grown and the team have evolved as a group.

“It is a group that do not panic when things are going against them. They stay strong and listen and stay focused and learn from things that have happened in the game and training.”

The 50-year-old added: “It will be a game of mix, with power and pace.

“Maybe two years ago, you would say South Africa were all power but they have added different parts to their game.

“They are moving the game more now and are not kicking as much as they used to.

“That brings challenges to our defence and opportunities for us to get the ball back.

“If we can play our game, a game we believe can threaten them in defence, but we must make sure that we bring our own power to the various contacts we get in the game – scrum, lineout maul, tackle and ruck-clear.

“I believe it will be a brilliant game with two teams that are in form and desperate to get out of this pool.”

