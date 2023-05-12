Borderer Darcy Graham named as Edinburgh player of month again after scoring three tries in two games

Darcy Graham during Edinburgh's 45-21 United Rugby Championship win at home to Swansea's Ospreys on Saturday, April 15 (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

The former Hawick winger marked his comeback for his ninth club appearance of the season after being out with a knee injury since early December, also ruling him out of this year’s Six Nations, by touching down twice during a 45-21 home win against Swansea’s Ospreys on Saturday, April 15, then going on to score another in a 28-14 defeat at Ulster the following Friday.

The 25-year-old is also one of only two Scots, along with Glasgow Warriors centre Sione Tuipulotu, named in the championship’s team of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week saw Graham, capped 33 times since making his first international appearance in 2018, named in Scotland’s initial training squad for this year’s Rugby World Cup in France too, alongside fellow ex-Greens Stuart Hogg and Rory Sutherland.

Graham was last named as the capital side’s player of the month in September and picked the Scottish Ambulance Service’s Hawick base as the beneficiary of the £500 charity donation that comes with it, courtesy of the accolade’s sponsor, Scottish Building Society, and he’s doing likewise with April’s award money to further thank staff there for helping save his younger brother Clark’s life after he sustained a brain injury in a road accident near Ashkirk two years ago.

“I’m buzzing to get the Scottish Building Society player of the month award for April,” he said.

“It was a tough period being out injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve really enjoyed being back on the pitch and playing rugby again.

“The game against Ospreys was class. I’d forgotten how much fun it was playing in front of our fans, and to get two tries and the win that night was awesome.”

Telling of his ongoing gratitude to the home-town medics called out to tend to Clark, 19, left in a coma for over three weeks by his crash in January 2021, he continued: “I’m so happy to be able to give my donation to the Scottish Ambulance Service again.

“I’ve spoken about it before, but it’s a cause that means so much to me and my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They do amazing work, so I’m really thankful to Scottish Building Society for their £500 donation.”

Scottish Building Society chief executive officer Paul Denton added: “It was great to see Darcy back to form over April, winning the final Scottish Building Society player of the month award of the season.

“Whilst it was not the end of the season we all dreamed of, his performances showed there is a lot of potential and fight in this squad, which I am sure are already gearing up for next season.

“We are equally proud to donate to Scottish Ambulance Service in Hawick for the second time of the season. We all know it is a charity which is very close to Darcy’s heart and we are delighted to support it once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh finished the season 12th in the 16-strong championship on 38 points from 18 fixtures.