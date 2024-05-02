Scotland winger Darcy Graham, far right, unveiling the renamed Eric Liddell Way in Edinburgh with, from left, John Macmillan, Sue Caton and Marie-Clair Munro (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

A path at Edinburgh’s Bruntsfield Links has been renamed the Eric Liddell Way to mark that anniversary and it was given an official unveiling by the Borderer, currently out of action due to a groin injury.

Its unveiling was accompanied by a mass-participation sporting event including 100m and 400m races and small-sided rugby games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chinese-born Liddell, alive from 1902 to 1945, made seven appearances for Scotland in 1922 and 1923, losing just once.

He also played for Edinburgh, 39-times-capped Graham’s current club, and was inducted into Scottish Rugby’s hall of fame two years ago.

Acknowledging his fellow winger’s achievements, Hawick’s Graham, 26, said: “It was an honour to come along and be a part of an amazing event, getting to unveil the Eric Liddell Way.

“Many won’t know that as well as his athletic heroics, Eric Liddell won seven caps for Scotland playing rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eric is one of Scotland’s sporting greats and it is important that we do our best to share his story and recognise his legacy.”

John MacMillan, chief executive officer of the Eric Liddell Community, added: “We are incredibly excited and proud to see that the local community have come together to celebrate Eric’s legacy as we continue to share his story 100 years on from his famous gold medal victory.

“The path being renamed is made even more special since it was a route that Eric often walked over 100 years ago and is so close to the Eric Liddell Community in Bruntsfield.”