Borderer Darcy Graham hoping to be fit in time for Scotland national rugby team’s summer tour
The 26-year-old hasn’t played since mid-January due to a groin injury, missing his second Six Nations on the bounce, so he’s itching to make a comeback for club side Edinburgh and Scotland.
“It’s been quite a frustrating season,” he told Borders Rugby TV.
“As a player, you don’t want to be standing on the touchlines – you want to be playing.
“It’s been frustrating, suffering wee niggle after niggle.”
Head coach Gregor Townsend’s Scots kick off their summer tour in Ottawa in Canada on Saturday, July 6, and fellow Borderer Graham is hoping to be available for selection by then.
“That’s me back up and running now, so hopefully the aim is still to try and get on that summer tour, but it might come a wee bit too soon, so it’s about potentially maybe even missing that and getting right for next season.
“Now I need to get my body right and fly into next season.”
The 39-times-capped winger – his country’s joint-third-top try-scorer of all time, with 24, three shy of fellow ex-Green Stuart Hogg’s record of 27 – is also aware he’ll face competition for Scotland’s No 14 shirt even when back to full fitness, adding: “It’s always difficult when you’ve not played and there are boys playing really well in your position.
“There are always boys breathing down your neck and there’s always a lot of competition there, so it’s easy to get forgotten about.
“For myself, it’s just about getting fit and trying to show what I can do again.”