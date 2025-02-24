Borderer Darcy Graham expected to return for last two rounds of rugby’s 2025 Six Nations after missing out on 16-15 loss to England

Darcy Graham during a Scotland training session at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium this month (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Injury-hit right-winger Darcy Graham is expected to return for the last two rounds of rugby’s 2025 Six Nations after being stretchered off during Scotland’s 32-18 defeat at home to Ireland earlier this month and missing Saturday’s 16-15 loss away to England as a precaution.

Although technically available for selection to play against the English after taking the 12 days off full-contact training required by concussion protocols, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend opted not to include the 27-year-old in his match-day squad to give him extra time to recover, instead fielding Kyle Rowe at No 14.

The 51-year-old is expecting his fellow Borderer to be in line to resume his first Six Nations since 2022 at home to Wales at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, March 8, after a blank weekend, however, that being a 4.45pm kick-off.

That’s followed by a finale away to France on Saturday, March 15, with kick-off in Paris at 8pm.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend ahead of his side’s 16-15 Six Nations loss to England at London’s Twickenham Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Looking back over Saturday’s game at London’s Twickenham Stadium, Scotland’s first Calcutta Cup defeat since 2020, Townsend said: “I thought Kyle Rowe was excellent right from the beginning.

“We’ve got some quality players. When we’re missing a few players with injury, and another one in Darcy, players step in and perform well.

“You deserve what you get on the final scoreboard, but a lot of players deserved to come out with a win the way they played.

“Kyle Steyn has also missed the championship so far. He might be touch and go for the last two games but he’s doing all he can to be fit.

Rory Sutherland in action for Scotland during their 32-18 Six Nations loss to Ireland at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh earlier this month (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Darcy has been great too. He was outstanding against Italy. Darcy will return to contact by the end of next week, so he’ll be in full training ahead of Wales.

“Unless there are any changes to how he’s been progressing, we believe he’ll be available.”

Explaining his call to rest Edinburgh winger Graham earlier in the week following a clash of heads with Finn Russell while hosting the Irish, ex-Gala and Border Reivers star Townsend said: “I think he was very much accepting and at peace with the decision.

“I think sometimes we take the decision out of players’ hands, so they know early enough that that's going to be the case and they’re focused on how they get back after that.

“24 hours after the injury, he became symptom-free, which is great, so yes, we could have pushed things on, but we just felt with the nature of the injury that it wasn’t right for him to come back as quickly as the protocols would have allowed.”

The head coach is now calling on his squad to bounce back from their second loss on the spin when interim head coach Matt Sherratt’s Wales come visiting next month, saying: “It won’t be too difficult to lift the players because we asked them to show who we are as a team against England, and I believe we did that, both in attack and defence and in the effort that’s required to play for Scotland.

“A lot of what we worked on and what we showed, we’ve got to bring that out in the next two games and they will be tough challenges.

“I watched a lot of the Wales game against Ireland and they played very well, so we know we’ll have to build on what we did against England.

“There’s Paris too, which will be a very tough game against France, but how we played away from home against England shows that we can create opportunities and score tries against a very good defence.

“We were very close to getting a historic win and whether it was a kick or another decision at the end of the game, we’d be talking about a brilliant win, but we’re not, and that’s credit to England for staying out in front at the end.

“We felt confident as a coaching group that we were going to get a very good performance out of the players, and it probably surpassed, performance-wise, what we’ve done here the last two or three times.

“Normally when you have that amount of pressure to score points, you get more on the board, so that’s a work-on.

“I’m so proud of the group for the effort and skill they showed at the end of the game. They did all they could to retain the Calcutta Cup.”

Scotland outscored their hosts by three tries to one at the weekend, with Ben White touching down on four minutes, Huw Jones on 19 and Duhan van der Merwe on 79, with Tommy Freeman replying for England and Marcus Smith adding a conversion and two penalties and Marcus Smith kicking another penalty.

Graham’s absence and loosehead prop Rory Sutherland’s late withdrawal from the bench due to a back injury, with former Melrose player Jamie Bhatti taking his place, meant Saturday’s match-day squad was the first of this championship not to feature any Borderers.

Hawick’s Graham and fellow ex-Green Sutherland, 32, are among three representatives of the region in the Scottish squad, the other being former Peebles hooker Patrick Harrison.

Graham is currently on 44 caps since 2018, all but five of them starts, with Glasgow Warrior Sutherland on 39 caps, 20 of them from the bench, since 2016 and Edinburgh’s Harrison, 22, on three since July last year, two of them as a replacement.

Scotland go into round four of the tournament looking for a third win on the bounce against Wales, having beaten them 27-26 in Cardiff last February and 35-7 in Edinburgh a year prior.

They’re fourth in the table at the moment, on six points from three fixtures, two places and five points better off than their next opponents.