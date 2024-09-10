Borderer Chloe Rollie takes try tally for Scotland to 22 with double versus Welsh

Chloe Rollie scoring her second try for Scotland against Wales at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium on Friday (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

​Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie scored two tries for the Scottish national women’s team during a record-breaking 40-14 win at home to Wales at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium last Friday.

Right-winger Francesca McGhie at the double, No 8 Evie Gallagher and inside-centre Meryl Smith also touched down for head coach Bryan Easson’s hosts, with fly-half Helen Nelson adding five conversions, en route to their biggest win ever against the Welsh.

Centre Meg Webb and replacement winger Nel Metcalfe touched down for head coach Ioan Cunningham’s visitors, with captain Keira Bevan and Sian Jones adding a conversion apiece.

Ealing Trailfinders full-back Rollie’s two touchdowns – in front of a crowd of 1,795 – took her tally for Scotland to 22 in 66 appearances.

The 29-year-old, named as player of the match, was one of two Borderers in Easson’s starting XV alongside Hawick’s Lana Skeldon.

Bristol Bears hooker Skeldon, 30, is now on 70 caps.

“We stuck to our guns, and I thought our kicking game in the second half in particular, the patience to put them under continual pressure, was excellent,” Easson, 50, told the Offside Line rugby website afterwards.

“I think that allowed us to push forward and that’s how we cracked them.”

Scotland’s next and last WXV 2 warm-up game is at home to Fiji at the Hive this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 4.45pm, and the match-ball to be used will be delivered by Peebles rower Taylor Winyard, part of a three-strong crew, along with Charlotte Irving and Jessica Goddard, that set a new record of just over 38 days for crossing the mid-Pacific in July.