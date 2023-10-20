Borderer Chloe Rollie among Scottish women’s rugby team’s try-scorers against USA at WXV 2 contest

Chloe Rollie on the ball for Scotland during their WXV 2 match versus the USA at Cape Town's Athlone Stadium in South Africa today (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old touched down on the hour mark to wrap up the Scots’ scoring during their 24-14 win against the Americans at Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium and almost got another with eight minutes left to play, only a last-gasp tackle by US replacement Taina Tukuafu denying her.

Scotland’s other try-scorers were Francesca McGhie on 11 minutes, Emma Wassell on 16 and Rhona Lloyd on 20, with Helen Nelson and Meryl Smith adding a conversion apiece.

Touching down for the USA were Charli Jacoby on 39 minutes and Paige Stathopoulos on 66, with Gabriella Cantorna and Tess Feury converting.

Scotland's Lana Skeldon being tackled by the USA's Gabriella Cantorna during their countries' WXV 2 match in South Africa today at Cape Town's Athlone Stadium (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Scotland’s women have now won five test matches in a row for the first time since 2001 and captain Rachel Malcolm said she was proud of the way they’d applied themselves to extend their winning streak.

Today’s bonus-point win also keeps head coach Bryan Easson’s side in with a shout of winning the WXV 2 title against Japan next Friday, October 27, with kick-off at 1pm.

It followed a 31-17 victory over South Africa last Friday, yielding a maximum haul of ten points out of a possible ten so far.

“It was a physical battle and the USA really took it to us, but I am proud of the girls for the way we battled,” said back-row Malcolm, 32.

“To be the team that have helped Scotland win five games in a row for the first time in 22 years makes us all proud and we will keep building from here. There is more to come from us.”

Full-back Rollie was one of three Borderers in Easson’s starting line-up, along with Hawick’s Lana Skeldon and Lisa Thomson.

Hooker Skeldon, 29, is now on 65 caps and inside centre Thomson, 26, on 54, with Rollie on 60.

Rollie and Thomson played all of today’s match, with Skeldon going off on 81 minutes and Liz Musgrove replacing her.