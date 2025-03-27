Borderer Calum MacRae appointed as head coach of Italian rugby club Benetton

Calum MacRae ahead of a home match for Edinburgh against Ulster at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium in June 2021 (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Borderer Calum MacRae has been named as Italian rugby club Benetton’s next head coach.

Melrose’s MacRae, defence coach for the Treviso team since June 2022, has been given a three-year contract starting in July.

The 45-year-old takes over from 11-times-capped ex-Italy lock Marco Bortolami, an assistant to Kieran Crowley from 2016 to 2021 and head coach since July 2021.

Ex-Melrose, Border Reivers and Edinburgh centre MacRae, fielded at fly-half and full-back as well during his playing days, previously coached at Newcastle Falcons from 2022 to 2014, Scotland’s now-defunct sevens side from 2014 to 2017 and his current employers’ United Rugby Championship rivals Edinburgh from 2017 to 2022.

The ex-Earlston High School pupil also has prior experience of northern Italy, having played for since-disbanded Venezia Mestre for the 2010-11 season.

“I am delighted to accept the position of head coach of Benetton from the 2025-26 season,” said father-of-three MacRae, given 13 Scotland A caps between 2006 and 2009.

“When I joined the coaching team three years ago, I immediately saw the potential of the team and realised that it was an environment I wanted to be a part of.

“Since then, I believe we have made progress under the guidance of Marco and we can continue on that path with the right motivation and mentality.

“I am proud of what we have achieved. We have shown the ability to compete at the top of the URC and European rugby in general.

“Looking to the future, I believe that this team can do even more. I’m really excited about the path ahead.

“Also, personally, the city has a very special place for my family, being the birthplace of our son Rian.

“Since I arrived, we have felt welcomed by the club and the people of Treviso.”

Benetton are currently tenth in the championship table, on 32 points from 13 fixtures, one place and one point ahead of Edinburgh and eight places and 17 points worse off than defending champions Glasgow Warriors.

Announcing the appointment of the Scot, an inaugural member of the Melrose Sevens hall of fame in 2017, as their next gaffer, club general manager Antonio Pavanello said: “The choice of Calum MacRae as our new head coach was made with a view to continuity, a value that we believe is central to our growth path.

“We believe it is essential that those who take on this role have a thorough understanding of our dynamics and are aligned with the culture and values of our club.

“Calum, over the last three years, has integrated perfectly, demonstrating a deep understanding of our identity.

“He has shown dedication, professionalism and a strong sense of belonging, elements that make the difference for us as much as technical skills.

“From a human point of view, he has proved to be a valuable person, capable of building solid relationships within the staff and with the players.

“Professionally, he has shown that he has the skills, vision and charisma to lead the team in this new phase.

“We are convinced that Calum has earned this opportunity day after day, with the work, commitment and results obtained.

“We are excited to be able to start this new chapter with him and certain that he will be able to play this role with responsibility and ambition.”