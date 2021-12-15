Border League rugby matches called off in Selkirk and Jedburgh after rise in Covid-19 cases

Jed-Forest's Gregor Young getting to grips with an Aberdeen Grammar opponent at Riverside Park on saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Though no cases of the disease’s Omicron variant have been confirmed in the Borders yet, there have been more than 300 positive test results for coronavirus here over the last week, up on the week before, and club bosses are fearful of adding to those increasing numbers.

Jed-Forest were due to play Gala tomorrow night, December 16, at their Riverside Park home ground in the league’s pool A and Selkirk were due to host Kelso at Philiphaugh in pool B this coming Saturday, December 18, but both games have now been called off.

Officials at Selkirk made that decision yesterday, December 14, and their opposite numbers at Jed-Forest followed suit this afternoon.

Selkirk chairman Dennis Henderson said: “As a club, we have a duty of responsibility to our players, supporters and their families to try and limit social contact in line with Scottish Government guidance.

“With Christmas just over a week away, the club feel this is the correct decision, and the fixture will now be rescheduled to a later date in the new year.”

A Jed-forest spokesperson added: “In light of the new government guidelines announced yesterday with regards to Covid and in particular the slowing down of the spread of the new variant Omicron, Jed-Forest have taken the decision to postpone our Border League match with Gala.

“It would be inappropriate for us to continue to play this game under the circumstances and, with the close proximity of Christmas, postponing it will help to protect the health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters of both teams.

“The match will be rescheduled in the new year.”

As things stand, Gala have got a game lined up against Melrose on Sunday, December 26, and Jed-Forest have another pool A game versus Peebles scheduled for Tuesday, December 28, but those games now look to be at risk of postponement too.