Bonus-point win puts Jed-Forest on course for mid-table finish in rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership

Gary Munro scored a drop-goal for Jed-Forest at Heriot's Blues (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

The Jedburgh side – now sitting seventh on 28 points from 14 matches – aren’t mathematically safe yet but they’re not technically out of contention for the play-offs either.

A mid-table finish looks a likelier prospect than either of those eventualities, however, leaving their hosts at the weekend facing a two-way fight with Musselburgh to beat the drop to Tennent’s National League Division 1.

Next up for Jed is a vist from third-bottom Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Borderers’ try-scorers at Goldenacre in Edinburgh were Mason Cullen, Paulo Ferreira at the double, his sixth and seventh of the season, and Aidan Bambrick, with Finlay Scott adding two conversions and a penalty and Gary Munro kicking a drop-goal from about 30 yards out.

Ali Johnston, Ross Thomson, Danny Dineen and Craig Robertson scored tries for Heriot’s, with Paul Christie and Graham Wilson adding a conversion apiece.

Jed captain Clark Skeldon was happy to come away from the capital with five points, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was a massive defining point in the season for us, especially the scrum, with boys flying into tackles.

“That’s what we want – boys putting their bodies on the line. That’s what it means to play for Jethart.