​​Berwick’s survival in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 2 confirmed by results elsewhere

Falkirk beating Lasswade 36-29 away on Saturday (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

​Berwick’s survival in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 2 was secured by results elsewhere on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Taking two losing bonus points from their last game of the season, a 28-22 defeat away to Lasswade seven days previously, had all but confirmed that the Northumbrians would be staying up, thanks to a points-scored difference better than any other team outwith the top three, but they were still mathematically at risk of returning to National 3 until final whistles were blown as the campaign concluded at the weekend.

Full-time on Saturday saw a win, a loss and a draw for the three teams beneath them in the standings, leading to two going down and sixth-placed Berwick and third-from-bottom Newton Stewart beating the drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two teams on their way out are second-from-bottom Lasswade, edged out 36-29 at home by Falkirk on Saturday, and Preston Lodge, held to a 47-all draw hosting Kirkcaldy at the same time.

Newton Stewart were also in action at the weekend, beating Glasgow High Kelvinside 59-31 at home to lift themselves away from danger.

Those results left Berwick and Newton Stewart level on 35 points, the former finishing higher by virtue of a points-scored difference 13 better, with Lasswade on 34 and Preston Lodge on 30.

Berwick will be fielding a new-look squad next time round in National 2 due to a flurry of retirals – captain Ali Grieve’s exit having been followed by those of Nathan Melrose and Cammy Rogerson.