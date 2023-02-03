Berwick will learn lessons from 11-10 loss to 14-man Peebles in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2, vows head coach Colin Young

Berwick's Ali Grieve looking for a pass during his side's 11-10 defeat at Peebles on Saturday (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

An unconverted sixth-minute Kenny Clyde try put Peebles in front, but momentum then swung their visitors’ way as Rory Hindhaugh kicked a penalty, then, from a James Thompson pass, scored a 26th-minute try he proceeded to convert himself.

Those three contributions to the scoreline ended up being the Ali Grieve-captained Northumbrians’ only points of the game, however, as Peebles defied a succession of misfortunes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had Robert Harrison sent off for a late tackle on Berwick’s Ryan Wilson, then lost Finlay Sinclair to an injury suspected to be a broken shin, but still managed to muster just enough points to claim victory, courtesy of two Frey Maciver penalties.

Peebles halting a Berwick attack (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

“I thought in the first haf we were the dominant team,” said Young. “Even at the start of the second half, we were the better team and played some good rugby, but then Peebles got a red card and that sort of stunned us and motivated them to put a bit of pressure on us.

“We had a lot of possession and territory and, overall, were probably the better team on the day. Unfortunately, we just didn’t come away with the full points.

“We were probably a little bit stunned at the end to have lost when you think how much possession we had for 65 or 70 minutes, but credit to them, they defended for their lives.

“We still had chances to win it, though. It was very frustrating.

Berwick in possession at Peebles at the weekend (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

“It’s just a case of getting that instinct that comes with being in this division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of the boys have never played this standard of rugby before. In the lower leagues, you’sd probably get away with some of the mistakes they’re making but in this league you get punished for those schoolboy errors.

“Hopefully it’ll be a learning experience and stand us in good stead for next season.”