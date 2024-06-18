​Berwick name Paul Pringle as head coach ahead of next Scottish National League Division 2 rugby season

New Berwick head coach Paul Pringle (Photo: Berwick RFC)

​Paul Pringle has taken over as head coach at Berwick ahead of their next Scottish National League Division 2 rugby season.

​He replaces Colin Young, the Scremerston club’s head coach since 2013 following his departure at the end of March, citing work and family commitments.

Young having masterminded four promotions, including two titles, taking the Northumbrians from Scottish East Region League Division 2 to their current third-tier home, winning 2019’s national shield along the way, Pringle, previously forwards coach, is fully aware he’s got big boots to try to fill but says he’s relishing that challenge.

“It’s key that we acknowledge the work that Colin’s done,” he told Borders Rugby TV. “He’s been a great servant to the club, with the foundations that he’s laid and just getting the club back to the level of rugby they really should be at.

“They’re big boots to fill but it’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to.

“I’m really pleased with the appointments I’ve been able to make and am just looking forward to getting stuck into next season and getting the players buying into what we want to do.”

Pringle will be backed up by James Thompson, youth development officer at East Region League Division 3 outfit Duns, as assistant coach and Ali Grieve as forwards coach, with Gareth Hill overseeing strength and conditioning and David Eagleton in charge of the second XV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grieve is to continue playing too and he says he can’t wait to get started come Saturday, September 7, Berwick’s first fixture of next term being a trip to Falkirk, last season’s runners-up to champions Peebles, with kick-off at 3pm.

“The boys are looking forward to next year,” he said.

“It’s good to get our new coaching staff up and running and I’m also looking forward to Paul coming up with some fresh ideas.”

Berwick’s pre-season schedule includes friendlies away to North Tyneside’s Percy Park on August 10 and East Lothian’s Preston Lodge on August 31 and one at home to North Berwick on August 24, all Saturdays.