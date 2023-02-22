Berwick move up to fifth in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 after 62-17 win

Berwick on the attack during their 62-17 home win against Cartha Queen's Park on Saturday (Pic: Stuart Fenwick)

They’re now on 42 points from 16 fixtures ahead of a trip north to take on ninth-placed Kirkcaldy this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ll be looking to do the double against the Fifers, having beaten them 35-19 in the reverse fixture at Scremerston in October.

That’s only five points clear of danger, though, with five teams facing relegation come the end of the season and Kirkcaldy and the side above them, fifth-bottom Dumfries Saints, both being on 37 points.

Captain Jack Webster got scoring under way for the hosts at the weekend with a penalty, followed by tries from Ali Grieve, James Thompson at the double, Rory Hindhaugh, Mason Emery, Aidan Rosie twice, Stu Farnaby and Jack Dalrymple.

Their Glaswegian visitors, 31-10 down by half-time, were reduced to 13 men for the final five minutes of the game by two yellow cards, one for an in-air tackle and the other for a deliberate knock-on 10m from their try-line.

Webster was delighted to see his side pick up another five points against Cartha and edge up the table, telling Borders Rugby TV: “We felt like we maybe left a couple of scores out there but, all in all, nine tries and five points isn’t a bad day’s work and the win lifts us to fifth in the table.