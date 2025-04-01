​Berwick looking for win at Lasswade to secure survival in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 2

Berwick losing 19-17 away to Kirkcaldy on Saturday in rugby’s national league cup’s last eight (Photo: Michael Booth)

​Berwick conclude their current Arnold Clark National League Division 2 rugby season this coming Saturday with their survival still hanging in the balance but in their own hands.

​​The sixth-placed Northumbrians go into that away-day at Lasswade, with kick-off at 3pm, on 33 points from 15 fixtures, six better off than their second-from-bottom Midlothian hosts but having played one game more.

They’re already out of reach of basement side Preston Lodge, level with Lasswade on 27 points but, like Berwick, having played 15 games, and a win or draw at the weekend would leave their hosts unable to catch them either.

A defeat, however, even with two bonus points, would leave their fate dependent on the outcome of Lasswade and third-from-bottom Newton Stewart’s last matches of the season on Saturday, April 12, at home to third-placed Falkirk and fourth-placed Glasgow High Kelvinside respectively.

Newton Stewart are on 30 points from 15 games at the moment.

This weekend’s season finale for Berwick follows a 19-17 national league cup quarter-final knockout away to Kirkcaldy on Saturday gone.

Head coach Paul Pringle’s visitors’ tries, one of them converted, were scored by outside-centre James Thompson, No 8 and captain Ali Grieve and scrum-half Cammy Rogerson.

Touching down with tries for their hosts at Beveridge Park, followed by two conversions, were Rhys Bonner, Connor Wood and Kieran Mitchell, the last being the final play of the game.