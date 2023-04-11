Berwick hopeful of staying in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2

Berwick, seen here losing 31-15 to Glasgow Academicals a week ago on Saturday, have got two games left to save their season (Pic: Mike Hardie)

The Northumbrians currently occupy the top spot in the second division’s five-team drop zone and they were left two points adrift of safety by the bonus points relegation rivals Preston Lodge earned by losing 27-24 at Falkirk on Saturday.

They’ve got two games left to go – at home to Lasswade at Scremerston this coming Saturday and a potential relegation decider at Preston Lodge the Saturday after, April 22, both 3pm kick-offs – and, that being one more than their East Lothian opponents, Young is optimistic about their prospects, however.

Berwick are currently eighth in the table on 46 points from 20 fixtures, with seventh-placed Preston Lodge on 48 from 21 and sixth-placed Kirkcaldy not out of the woods altogether yet on 53 from 19.

They’ve beaten both their forthcoming opponents already this season – fifth-placed Lasswade by 18-17 away in October and Preston Lodge by 43-26 at home in November – and Young is hopeful they can do so again to ensure his side’s survival.

“They’re massive games. They’re basically must-win games for the club,” he said.

“Preston Lodge going up to Falkirk at the weekend and getting a try bonus point and a losing bonus point with virtually the last play of the game probably hasn’t helped us, but we’ve got ourselves in this position and hopefully we’re good enough to get ourselves out of it.

“With Lasswade coming to Berwick, it’s obviously a good opportunity to bank five points. Without being big-headed, we’ll be confident at home.

“Going up to Preston Lodge on the last day of the season for a 50-50-shootout-style of game that could go either way will make it a little bit more nervous for us but as long as the boys play the game and not the occasion, we’ll be all right.

“Maybe there’ll be more nerves for Preston Lodge anyway as they might have to try to force the game by that time as hopefully we’ll be above them in the league.