Berwick 31-5 Boroughmuir: ‘Scrum-thing’ great as hosts succeed

Berwick Rugby Club head coach Paul Pringle (centre) was happy with his side's win on Saturday

A productive first-half saw Berwick lead 19-5 at the interval, with tries by Aidan Rosie (2) and Nathan Melrose, two of which were converted by Jack Webster.

Into the second-half and the hosts continued their dominance, Alex Orr charging down a kick before scoring try number four and the bonus point score.

The scoring was rounded off when James Thompson went over after a fine burst by Rosie.

Webster also kicked one second-half conversion as part of a victory which puts Berwick sixth with 31 points from 12 games.

Berwick boss Pringle told Borders Rugby TV: “It was probably a tougher game than the scoreline suggested.

"The first couple of scrums we thought this might be a real area of confrontation, we got the upper hand though.

"For me the pleasing thing is that when we got on top, we put the foot on the neck and we drove.

"You could see that dominance from the scrums spread to the lineouts and the breakdown.

"For me, once the pack got on top it just gave our backs the freedom to do what they do best and that’s running tries from everywhere.

"First game back, we had a number of weeks off before Christmas, I’m very pleased.

"Were we as clinical as we want to be? I would probably say ‘no’. We probably should have had a few more tries when we were in those positions.

"If you’d offered me 31-5 before the game I would definitely have taken it.

"Five points in the bag and it starts the second-half of the season off nicely.”

Berwick skipper Webster was also in an upbeat mood after his six-point haul with the boot.

"It was up there with our best performances this season,” he said. “We’ll always back ourselves at home.

"I think a few of our single lads were looking to put in a performance on ladies’ day.”

