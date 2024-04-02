Back-to-back semi-junior rugby league title wins for Peebles Colts
This year’s title is only the Pees’ under-18s’ second ever as well as being their second on the bounce.
It took a play-off to decide the destination of 2024’s title as Peebles and Kelso ended the regular season tied on 24 points from 16 fixtures, with Hawick Youth and Morpeth Colts only a point behind them.
The title race was taken to the wire by a 29-17 win for Peebles away to Quins – two points clear at the top prior to that reverse – at Poynder Park on Wednesday, March 6, necessitating the play-off won by the young Pees at the weekend after going into half-time 13-12 ahead.
That title decider wraps up the semi-juniors’ XVs season and they now move onto the seven-a-side version of the sport, beginning at Kelso this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 1.30pm.