​Back-to-back semi-junior rugby league title wins for Peebles Colts

Peebles Colts celebrating winning the Borders semi-junior rugby league title for the second year in a row (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

​This year’s title is only the Pees’ under-18s’ second ever as well as being their second on the bounce.

It took a play-off to decide the destination of 2024’s title as Peebles and Kelso ended the regular season tied on 24 points from 16 fixtures, with Hawick Youth and Morpeth Colts only a point behind them.

The title race was taken to the wire by a 29-17 win for Peebles away to Quins – two points clear at the top prior to that reverse – at Poynder Park on Wednesday, March 6, necessitating the play-off won by the young Pees at the weekend after going into half-time 13-12 ahead.