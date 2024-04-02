​Back-to-back semi-junior rugby league title wins for Peebles Colts

​Peebles Colts claimed back-to-back Borders semi-junior rugby league titles with a 25-19 victory over Kelso Harlequins at Hawick’s Volunteer Park on Saturday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 10:59 BST
Peebles Colts celebrating winning the Borders semi-junior rugby league title for the second year in a row (Photo: Stephen Mathison)Peebles Colts celebrating winning the Borders semi-junior rugby league title for the second year in a row (Photo: Stephen Mathison)
Peebles Colts celebrating winning the Borders semi-junior rugby league title for the second year in a row (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

​This year’s title is only the Pees’ under-18s’ second ever as well as being their second on the bounce.

It took a play-off to decide the destination of 2024’s title as Peebles and Kelso ended the regular season tied on 24 points from 16 fixtures, with Hawick Youth and Morpeth Colts only a point behind them.

The title race was taken to the wire by a 29-17 win for Peebles away to Quins – two points clear at the top prior to that reverse – at Poynder Park on Wednesday, March 6, necessitating the play-off won by the young Pees at the weekend after going into half-time 13-12 ahead.

That title decider wraps up the semi-juniors’ XVs season and they now move onto the seven-a-side version of the sport, beginning at Kelso this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 1.30pm.

