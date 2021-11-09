Back-to-back defeats for Peebles in NL2 after last-gasp try chalked off

Peebles try-scorer Scott Lawson on the ball against Glasgow Academicals (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

The Borderers were beaten 16-13 at home at the Gytes on Saturday by Glasgow Academicals, though they had thought they’d snatched victory at the death only for an apparent last-gasp try by Lewis Copeland to be chalked off after being deemed to have been held up.

Peebles’ only score of the first half was a Greg Raeburn penalty and they went in at the break 8-3 down.

Raeburn added another penalty in the second half, as well as a conversion following a try by second-row Scott Lawson, but that wasn’t enough to stop Accies heading back home with a win under their belts.

That was a second loss on the trot for coach Lewis Bertram’s side following a 54-20 defeat away to sixth-placed Hamilton Bulls in North Lanarkshire at the end of last month.

Next up for Peebles is a trip to Newton Mearns in East Renfrewshire to play Whitecraigs on Saturday, November 27, with kick-off at 2pm.

That’s followed the Saturday after, December 4, by a home game against Kirkcaldy also kicking off at 2pm.

Peebles currently sit fourth in the 12-team NL2 table with 30 points from 10 games.