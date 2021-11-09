Back-to-back defeats for Peebles in NL2 after last-gasp try chalked off
Peebles have now slumped to back-to-back defeats in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 and will be glad to be into a two-week-plus season break to give their depleted squad the chance to recover from injuries.
The Borderers were beaten 16-13 at home at the Gytes on Saturday by Glasgow Academicals, though they had thought they’d snatched victory at the death only for an apparent last-gasp try by Lewis Copeland to be chalked off after being deemed to have been held up.
Peebles’ only score of the first half was a Greg Raeburn penalty and they went in at the break 8-3 down.
Raeburn added another penalty in the second half, as well as a conversion following a try by second-row Scott Lawson, but that wasn’t enough to stop Accies heading back home with a win under their belts.
That was a second loss on the trot for coach Lewis Bertram’s side following a 54-20 defeat away to sixth-placed Hamilton Bulls in North Lanarkshire at the end of last month.
Next up for Peebles is a trip to Newton Mearns in East Renfrewshire to play Whitecraigs on Saturday, November 27, with kick-off at 2pm.
That’s followed the Saturday after, December 4, by a home game against Kirkcaldy also kicking off at 2pm.
Peebles currently sit fourth in the 12-team NL2 table with 30 points from 10 games.
Their next two opponent are both in the bottom three of the table, Whitecraigs right at its foot with just one point from 10 games and the Fifers two places higher with 14 points from nine games to their name.