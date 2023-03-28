Ayr raid next as Selkirk eye up further silverware to add to rugby’s Border League trophy

Callum Mackintosh about to score a try against Musselburgh for Selkirk on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

The Souters made amends for a 32-20 Tennent’s Premiership loss at the same venue to the East Lothian side at the start of December by handing out a 38-7 hiding to them on Saturday.

That made it two wins out of three against Musselburgh this season for head coach Scott Wight’s side as they also got the better of them on the road in the league by 29-8 in mid-September.

Tennent’s National League Division 1 opposition await Selkirk in the cup’s quarter-finals this coming Saturday as they’ve been drawn against Ayr away, with kick-off at 3pm.

Matt Reid scoring his second try of the afternoon for Selkirk versus Musselburgh (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

That will be the Borderers’ second trip to Millbrae in a matter of months as they played a pre-season friendly there in August, losing 26-5.

Their hosts at Alloway are the cup’s current holders, having beaten Heriot’s 27-25 the last time it was staged, in 2019, to claim it for the fourth time in its 28-year history, their previous wins being in 2013, 2011 and 2010.

Selkirk, on the other hand, haven’t even made it a final to date but are hoping to defy that form-book to challenge for a second piece of silverware to accompany the Border League trophy they won against Melrose a week ago on Monday.

Hooker Bruce Riddell, Selkirk’s top try-scorer this season, and full-back Matt Reid both touched down at the double against Musselburgh, with tighthead prop Callum Mackintosh and flanker Scott McClymont also crossing the line and Craig Jackson adding four conversions.

Ross Nixon playing his 299th game for Selkirk versus Musselburgh on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Paul Bogie scored a consolation try for the visitors converted by Tom Foley.

Riddell was glad to see his side progress in the cup but warned that they can expect a tough test at the weekend, telling Borders Rugby TV: “Every game from hereon out is a cup final.

“We played them at the start of the season and they played really well, so we need to re-focus ourselves and go out there and look forward to what will be a cup final again.”