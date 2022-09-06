Ayr next up for Gala after bonus-point-winning start to rugby season

Gala captain Liam Scott in action during his side's 32-10 home victory against Watsonians on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

A bonus-point win at home to Edinburgh’s Watsonians on Saturday has put them in pole position a point clear of a five-strong chasing pack on four points comprising Stirling County, Highland, Kelso, Stewart’s Melville and Biggar.

That 32-10 victory at Netherdale at the weekend for head coach Stuart Johnson’s men in black – that change of kit being to avoid confusion, their visitors from the capital being part-maroon-clad – was secured by tries by Keith Young on 33 minutes, Callum Pate on 37 and 66 and Fergus Johnston on 72 and Harris Rutherford penalties on four minutes and 28, plus three conversions by Rutherford.

Next up for the Galashiels side is a trip west to Ayr this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm at Millbrae.

Fergus Johnston just about to touch down for Gala against Watsonians at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

The equivalent fixture last season yielded a 37-20 defeat for the Borderers in September, one of only four losses all campaign, though they did get the better of the South Ayrshire side by 36-5 in December.

Top-scorer Rutherford was glad to see his side get off to a winning start against opposition reduced to 13 men by two yellow cards towards the final whistle, telling Borders Rugby TV: “It was really good.

“We all stuck together, played our shape well and stuck to the game-plan.

“Up the road, with the momentum we’ve got from this game, hopefully we’ll roll it on to next week.

Gala's Kyle Scott on the ball against Watsonians at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

“Last season was a tough, tough game in front of a tough crowd in Ayr, but hopefully we’ll come away with a good result this time.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, he added: “Last year, we just fell short so obviously we’re hoping for promotion this year.

“Hopefully, this win will set us in good stead for the year ahead.

“We can only play it game by game but we’ll aim to get to the top of the table.”

Gala's Tim McKavanagh putting in a tackle against Watsonians at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)