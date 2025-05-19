​​All seven Borders rugby clubs contesting 2025’s Melrose Sevens this coming weekend being given first-round byes

Hawick losing 29-5 to Currie Chieftains in round one at 2024’s Melrose Sevens (Pic: Joe Somerville)

​All seven Borders rugby clubs contesting this coming Saturday’s Melrose Sevens are being given first-round byes in a reversal of the event’s customary running order.

Hawick, Kelso, Selkirk, Peebles, Jed-Forest, Gala and the hosts will enter this year’s 1883 Centenary Cup competition at its second-round stage, along with Edinburgh’s Watsonians, giving them a head-start as they vie to reach the last eight, semis and final.

Ten other Scottish clubs, five of them from Edinburgh, and six invitational outfits will take part in round one.

Edinburgh Academical, Currie Chieftains, Heriot’s, Stewart’s Melville and Boroughmuir make up the capital contingent of the former, together with Ayr, Stirling County, Glasgow Hawks and Glasgow Academicals, plus expatriate outfit London Scottish, winners in 2019, 1965 and 1962.

Six of the half-dozen invitational outfits originally announced have pulled out – the Co-optimists, France’s Vannes and Australia’s Sydney Cavaliers – with Monaco Impis and a British Army squad, past winners in 2023 and 2022 respectively, and an academy side from United Rugby Championship outfit Edinburgh replacing them.

The others are as first billed – New Zealand’s Te Awamutu, Shogun returning to defend the title they won for the first time last year and Worcester Storm, renamed Breadalbane Storm after their finance firm sponsors.

Prioritising the Borders’ Kings of the 7s contenders and one of the two Edinburgh clubs on the competition’s leaderboard at the moment is a change of tack from recent years.

Melrose were the sole Borderers given a bye to round two last year, along with seven invitational teams including a South of Scotland Barbarians side overseen by Scott Wight, co-head coach at the Greenyards club.

Hawick, Kelso, Selkirk, Peebles, Jed-Forest, Gala were among 14 clubs contesting round one, with three making first-round exits and only Selkirk, Gala and Jed getting through to round two and the Souters the only survivors come the quarter-finals.

It was much the same story at 2023’s sevens, with Melrose being the only Borderers given a first-round bye and going on to the last eight, with Hawick, Selkirk, Gala and Peebles going out in round one and Kelso and Jed doing likewise in round two.

2025’s first round of 16, starting at 11am, will pit London Scottish against Edinburgh Accies with a second-round tie against Melrose at stake, Currie against the army for the right to play Peebles, Stewart’s Melville versus Edinburgh’s academy with Watsonians awaiting the winner and Stirling against Worcester en route to a second-round tie against Hawick for one of them.

The other four are Shogun taking on Heriot’s, Boroughmuir playing Monaco, Te Aawamutu facing Hawks and Ayr going up against Glasgow Academicals, with round-two ties versus Selkirk, Kelso, Gala and Jed following for the winners.

This year’s final is scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm.

The full draw can be found on Melrose Sevens’ Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/melrose7s

This year’s Greenyards sevens have been put back in the calendar from their usual second-Saturday-in-April slot by a month and a half to avoid a clash with that day’s Arnold Clark Premiership fixture card.

That makes them the last of the Kings of the 7s’ ten rounds this season rather than the third, as has been the case in the past.

The hosts remain the last Borderers to win Melrose Sevens, having done so for the 12th time back in 2011.

