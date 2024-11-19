All but six of the 24 teams set to contest 2025’s Melrose Sevens now confirmed

South of Scotland Barbarians losing 21-5 to Shogun in the final of 2024's Melrose Sevens in April (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

All but six of the 24 rugby teams set to contest the 1883 Centenary Cup at next year’s Melrose Sevens have now been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven Borders teams competing in the current Kings of the 7s competition – the Arnold Clark Premiership’s Melrose, Selkirk, Kelso and Hawick and the next division down’s Gala, Peebles and Jed-Forest – are joined by the two capital sides on the contest’s leaderboard two rounds in, Edinburgh Academical and Watsonians, plus eight other Scottish clubs and expatriate outfit London Scottish, three-time winners of the tournament, most recently in 2019.

The other Scottish clubs signed up are the premiership’s Ayr, Heriot’s, Currie Chieftains and Arnold Clark National League Division 1’s Glasgow Hawks, Glasgow Academicals, Stirling County and Boroughmuir, plus National 2’s Stewart’s Melville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining six sides taking part won’t be confirmed until next month but they’re expected to include the likes of invitational outfit Shogun, this year’s winners.

2025’s Greenyards sevens have been pushed back from their traditional second-Saturday-in-April slot, the 12th next time round, by six weeks to Saturday, May 24, to avoid any potential fixture clashes if the current premiership seasons overruns its scheduled March finishing date.

Tournament director Phill Morris said: “As the home of rugby sevens, we are honoured to host these outstanding Scottish teams to compete for the 1883 Centenary Cup.

“The mix of Borders clubs and national teams reflects the rich history of rugby in Scotland, and we’re thrilled to welcome fans back to the Greenyards for another memorable year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The final six teams competing for the 1883 Centenary Cup title will be announced in December, adding even more excitement to the line-up.

“With a storied heritage, this tournament continues to capture the thrill of fast-paced, skilful sevens rugby.

“Fans can anticipate an unforgettable weekend of competition as these teams take the field, paying tribute to the origins of rugby sevens while creating new memories in the sport.”

Melrose’s sevens will be the last of the Kings of the 7’s ten rounds this season, rather than the third, as previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greenyards club themselves are currently at the top of the leaderboard, on 13 points from two rounds, with Jed-Forest, Gala and Edinburgh Accies joint second on ten and Hawick, Peebles and Kelso joint fifth on eight.

Hawick Sevens on Saturday, April 19, will now be the competition’s first round of 2025 and third overall.

Watsonians were the last Scottish-based team to win Melrose’s sevens, back in 2018, and the hosts were the last Borderers to do so, in 2011.