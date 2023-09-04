47-17 loss to Currie not as bad a beating as it sounds, claims Selkirk head coach Gordon Henderson
Captain Scott McClymont’s second-half try got the Borderers back to within a single converted try of their Edinburgh visitors after going into the break 19-7 behind and if they’d managed to bridge that gap, the hosts could have got their new Scottish Premiership rugby season off to a better start, he reckons.
“At 47-17, it looks like a bit of a beating, but, to be honest, there weren’t 30 points in that game in terms of performances,” he told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.
“We played really well for an hour.
“With 20 minutes to go, it was 19-12 and we were in the fight and potentially could have scored another try after that, which would have made the last 20 minutes interesting, but Currie scored three tries in the last ten minutes.
“We were probably just getting a wee bit tired.”
Besides their skipper, Selkirk’s try-scorers at their Philiphaugh home ground were tighthead prop Zenon Szwagrzak and fly-half Cameron Easson, with the latter also contributing a conversion.
Currie’s tries were touched down by Chris Anderson, Cammy Gray at the double, DJ Innes, Kody McGovern, Ollie Blyth-Laffery and Rhy Davies, with Charlie Brett converting all but one of them.
Looking ahead to this coming Saturday’s away fixture at Glasgow Hawks, beaten 27-12 at Hawick at the weekend, Henderson, alias Sesh, added: “I was really pleased with some of the boys’ performances and there were a lot of positives to take from the game going forward and we look forward to regrouping and going through to Glasgow to play Hawks next week.”
Kick-off at the Glaswegians’ Balgray Stadium is at 3pm.
Selkirk, with current Southern Knights attack coach Scott Wight as head coach at the time, beat Hawks home and away last season, by 22-15 in September and 29-19 in November respectively.
Next up after this weekend is a Borders derby at home to Jed-Forest on Saturday, September 16, also at 3pm.