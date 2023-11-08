45-12 win against Musselburgh no shock for Kelso

​Kelso’s 45-12 win at home to play-off contenders Musselburgh might have come as a shock to many – and it certainly did to the East Lothian outfit after beating then Scottish Premiership table-toppers Marr away seven days earlier – but it didn’t to the hosts’ director of rugby, Neil Hinnigan.

Kelso captain Frankie Robson scoring a try during their 45-12 win at home to Musselburgh at Poynder Park in rugby's Scottish Premiership on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Even he was surprised to see his side, third from bottom at kick-off, score six tries in the opening 40 minutes to give themselves a 38-0 half-time lead.

Musselburgh put up more of a fight after the break, though they could scarcely have put up less of one, but even then they could only muster 12 points in response to a further seven from their hosts at Poynder Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It didn’t come as a huge shock to us but we didn’t see 38-0 by half-time coming,” said Hinnigan.

Kelso lock Cammy Brown scoring one of his two tries against Musselburgh at home at Poynder Park in rugby's Scottish Premiership on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

“We’ve been getting our squad together and back to full strength. That’s been a problem, but against Jed-Forest the week before, we finally got our strongest team or thereabouts out.

“We felt something like what happened in Saturday’s first half could have happened against Jed, but we missed a lot of chances because we weren’t clinical enough, so we worked on that through the week.

“We wanted to make sure that if we got chances, especially against the likes of Musselburgh as they were flying high, we’d take them, and once we got the first try, it just sort of snowballed from there and every chance we got in the red zone, we took it.

“It was just one of those halves when everything clicked.”

Keith Melbourne on the ball for Kelso as they beat Musselburgh 45-12 at home at Poynder Park in rugby's Scottish Premiership on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelso’s tries were scored by Cammy Brown at the double, Bruce McNeil, captain Frankie Robson, Keith Melbourne, Murray Woodcock and Andy Tait, with five of them converted by Dwain Patterson.

Touching down for Musselburgh – reduced to 14 men by a second-half red card for winger Rory Hindhaugh for a dangerous tackle on Patterson – were Michael Badenhorst and Ross Brown, with Danny Owenson adding a conversion.

Kelso are now seventh in the standings, with 25 points from ten fixtures, and a trip to Edinburgh to take on Heriot’s Blues this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm, offers them an opportunity to leapfrog their hosts, currently sixth, on 27 points.