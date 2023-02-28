41-19 win keeps Peebles within reach of the top end of rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2 table

Peebles head coach Iain Chisholm scored a hat-trick against Boroughmuir on Saturday (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

Touching down for the hosts against the third-bottom Edinburgh outfit at the Gytes were head coach Iain Chisholm with a hat-trick, Kenny Clyde, captain Neil Hogarth, Lewis Copeland and Finlay Collins, with Donald Anderson adding three conversions.

That result sees the Pees sitting fourth in the table on 56 points from 17 fixtures, 11 points shy of league leaders Newton Stewart but with a game in hand on them.

Next up is a trip to second-placed Falkirk this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, their hosts being nine points better off than them at the moment, having also played 17 games.

Hawick's Matt Carryer in action for Peebles against Boroughmuir at the weekend (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

Chisholm is hoping to pick up points at Falkirk next week to keep his team involved in the title race as they get to within a handful of fixtures of the season’s end, telling Borders Rugby TV: “The game against Falkirk next week is a huge one for us and if we can take points from there, we’ll probably put ourselves in a really good position, depending on other results.”

Chisholm was chuffed to get a hat-trick himself, adding: “When you get the ball and you just have to fall over the line, it makes it easy, but the pleasing thing about that was that I was getting on the end of things that we were creating and doing really well, though it took about 50 or 60 minutes for that to start happening.”

