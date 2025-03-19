31st Scotland try for Hawick’s Darcy Graham not enough to help avert third defeat of rugby’s 2025 Six Nations v France

Darcy Graham scoring Scotland’s only try during their 35-16 Six Nations loss away to France on Saturday (Photo: Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images)

A 31st Scotland try for Hawick’s Darcy Graham, taking him to within a single score of the record currently held by his Edinburgh team-mate Duhan van der Merwe, wasn’t enough to help avert a third defeat of rugby’s 2025 Six Nations for his country on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That 35-16 loss in Paris – the Scots’ third loss on the bounce to the French – leaves them fourth in the championship table, with 11 points from five fixtures, for the fifth time in the last six years, 2023’s third-placed finish being the odd one out.

Right-winger Graham was Scotland’s only try-scorer in the Stade de France, though fly-half and co-captain Finn Russell added a conversion of that 29th-minute touchdown and three penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Touching down against head coach Gregor Townsend’s visitors were Yoram Moefana at the double, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Thomas Ramos, with full-back Ramos adding three conversions and three penalties.

Head coach Gregor Townsend ahead of Scotland’s 35-16 Six Nations loss away to France on Saturday (Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Graham, 27, played for all 80 minutes of his 46th international appearance at his first Six Nations in three years.

He was one of two fellow Borderers in Townsend’s match-day squad, with ex-Hawick and Gala loosehead prop Rory Sutherland joining him from the bench as a 67th-minute replacement for Pierre Schoeman for his 41st cap.

Both were making their fourth appearances of the tournament, including four starts for Graham and one for Sutherland, his first in the Six Nations since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham and Sutherland, 32, were among three representatives of the region in Townsend’s squad for his seventh championship, the other being ex-Peebles hooker Patrick Harrison.

Edinburgh’s Harrison, 22, is on three caps since last July, two of them as a substitute, but didn’t feature at all in this year’s championship, his last game for Scotland having been a start for their 59-21 autumn test win hosting Portugal in November.

Scotland haven’t finished higher than third in the championship since winning the final Five Nations in 1999 on points-scored difference from England with Melrose’s Jim Telfer as head coach and Townsend, 51, was disappointed not to have managed what would have been their sixth top-half placing of this century after ending up third in 2001, 2006, 2013, 2018 and 2023.

“My initial feeling is that what we were asking our team to go and deliver, they did it in really tough circumstances and tough environments and that’s the basis of a team that can kick on,” said the ex-Gala and Border Reivers back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m encouraged by the displays and by the players that are coming through.

“There’s a bit of disappointment there. The big disappointment was the Ireland game. The other performances were very good, even the two away defeats. The way the players played at Twickenham and Paris, those were some of the best performances I believe a Scotland team has put in at those two venues.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t finish higher in the championship but we had really good results and really good performances too. We’re certainly encouraged by the last three performances.

“No team can play well for five games and no team have not lost a game this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year, Ireland lost against England – this year, France lost against England.

“Our game that we didn’t play at our highest level was against Ireland.

“I know we didn’t win against England but it was still a very good performance. It shows we’re close to those teams.

“France have had an amazing tournament and have blown teams away and had a big win away to Ireland, and we went toe to toe with them.”