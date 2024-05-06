26-24 Scottish Premiership play-off final loss to Currie Chieftains ends five-year unbeaten run at home for Hawick

Not only was the hosts’ 26-24 loss to the Edinburgh outfit their first defeat of any description since the start of September but it was also their first on home turf since being edged out 10-6 by Glasgow Hawks back in October 2019.

Having beaten the same opposition on the same pitch a year ago to secure their first Scottish top-flight rugby title since 2002, Hawick were hoping for a repeat performance, and having lost two prior finals on the bounce, by 36-25 at home to Marr in 2022 and by 21-18 in Hawick last March, Currie were wanting anything but a re-run.

2024’s final did end up following the same route as 2023’s in one respect, with victory going to the side with fewest players left on the pitch.

Last time round, that was Hawick, reduced to 13 men by the time a last-gasp Ronan McKean try won the day for them.

This time round, though, it was Currie that overcame a numerical disadvantage to secure the silverware at stake for the first time since 2010 and third time all told, having been left a man short by a red card for scrum-half Gregor Christie for a tip tackle on Gareth Welsh, his opposite number, just ahead of half-time.

The capital side kept their noses in front for the full 80 minutes, though, despite being outnumbered for half of them, leading 16-10 at the break and later extending that to 23-10.

Their hosts outscored them in terms of tries by three to two, with openside flanker Calum Renwick touching down twice and right-winger Charlie Welsh getting another for the hosts and blindside flanker Rhys Davies and outside centre Cammy Gray registering one apiece for their visitors.

All five tries were converted, three by home full-back Kirk Ford and two by visiting fly-half Jamie Forbes, but it was the latter’s boot that made the difference as he kicked four penalties to Ford’s one to outscore him by 16-9.

Saturday’s result, also gifting the Bill McLaren Shield to Currie to look after at least into autumn, ended interim head coach Graham Hogg’s time in charge with a two-thirds win-rate, following on from one of 90%-plus recorded over 18 regular league fixtures, two stand-alone Border League matches and a cup quarter-final by his predecessor, Matty Douglas, prior to his departure at the start of last month after being told his contract wouldn’t be renewed.

Those 19 wins, 16 of them in the league, left Hawick six points clear of Marr at the top of the table and 12 ahead of third-placed Currie, but they weren’t able to add the one further victory required to secure a 14th premiership title.

Reflecting on their loss at the weekend, Hawick loosehead prop and captain Shawn Muir told Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It’s tough to dissect.

“It’s probably the worst we’ve played for a couple of seasons and it came at the wrong time.

“It’s sport. It’s not just all about how we win – it’s about how we lose as well, so we’ll congratulate Currie.

“They were the better team and they’ve worked hard for that and they’ve been unlucky in a couple of finals so fair play to them.”

Hawick scrum-half Gareth Welsh getting a pass away during their 26-24 Scottish Premiership play-off final loss at home to Currie Chieftains at Mansfield Park on Saturday

Charlie Welsh on the ball for Hawick against Currie Chieftains at Mansfield Park on Saturday

Currie Chieftains players celebrating winning rugby's Scottish Premiership title at Hawick's Mansfield Park home ground on Saturday