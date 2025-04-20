13th Scotland try for Borderer Lisa Thomson not enough to avert 27th defeat on bounce against England

Lisa Thomson going up against Jade Shekells during a 59-7 Women’s Six Nations loss for Scotland away to England at Leicester’s Welford Road Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Borderer Lisa Thomson scored her 13th try at XVs rugby for Scotland away to England on Saturday but it proved to be no more than a consolation effort as the defending Women’s Six Nations champions racked up their 27th win on the bounce against their neighbours.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That latest win, by 59-7 at Leicester’s Welford Road Stadium in front of a crowd of 15,530, leaves head coach Bryan Easson’s Scots second from bottom of the championship table, on four points from as many matches.

England, on 20 points after four rounds, are one point clear of France at the top of the leaderboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomson’s 57th-minute try was converted by fly-half and captain Helen Nelson as the visitors fought back from going in at half-time 42-0 behind.

Claudia MacDonald going past Rhona Lloyd and Chloe Rollie during a 59-7 Women’s Six Nations win for England hosting Scotland at Leicester’s Welford Road Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

That was inside-centre Thomson’s 68th appearance for Scotland, 65 of them starts, since 2016.

The 27-year-old was one of three Borderers fielded by Easson, with hooker Lana Skeldon, also of Hawick, accompanying her for the first 54 minutes before making way for Elis Martin and Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie, yellow-carded three minutes from full-time for a deliberate knock-on, playing the whole game, like Thomson.

Skeldon, 31, is now on 78 caps and full-back Rollie, 29, is on 74.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three have been ever-presents thus far this tournament, featuring in Easson’s starting XV for their opening 24-21 win hosting Wales on Saturday, March 22, at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium; a 38-15 defeat away to France in La Rochelle a week later; and a 25-17 loss hosting Italy on Sunday, April 13, as well as south of the border at the weekend.

England’s tries were scored by Claudia MacDonald and Abby Dow at the double, Kelsey Clifford, Marlie Packer, Zoe Aldcroft, Abbie Ward and Lark Atkin-Davies, with Holly Aitchison adding seven conversions.

The Scots’ last game of 2025’s championship is at home to third-placed Ireland this coming Saturday, with kick-off at the Hive at 12.15pm, and Nelson, 30, is hoping to see her side bow out with a win, telling BBC Sport: “We’ve always had really close battles with Ireland over the years.

“They’ve had a good tournament but we’re going to take a lot of confidence from that second half and try to build some momentum and take that into next week.”