13-5 win away to Glasgow Accies sees Peebles make up ground on top three in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 2

Peebles on the attack during their 13-5 win at Glasgow Academicals on Saturday (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

The fourth-placed Borderers are now on 51 points from 16 games, seven shy of their hosts at New Anniesland and a dozen behind table-topping Newton Stewart, though with a game in hand on the latter.

Unconverted tries from Jay Coltman and Ross Brown and a Donald Anderson penalty earned the Pees their 11th win of the campaign and second against Accies, having beaten them 36-14 at home at the Gytes in mid-October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Iain Chisholm was pleased to pick up four points on the road, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We were delighted with the result at Glasgow Accies.

Peebles on the attack during their 13-5 win at Glasgow Academicals on Saturday (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

“It was contested by two teams wanting to play a lot of rugby, and everybody put in a really good showing. We showed a lot of ambition in how we were trying to play.

“The thing that won us the game was how organised we were in defence. We just showed massive improvement in the effort areas that matter around defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m actually really inspired by the effort and attitude of the boys.”

Next up is a visit from third-bottom Boroughmuir this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and Peebles will be out to do the double against the capital side, having edged them out 21-15 in the reverse fixture away at the start of November.

Chisholm added: “If other results go our way, we’re well and truly in the mix.