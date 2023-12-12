Although last Sunday's annual eight-mile Xmas Pudding Race, which started and finished in Melrose, featured some stunning performances by seasoned athletes like winner Marc Wilkinson – who smashed the course record - it also included many runners in fancy dress and even an appearance by a would-be Elvis Presley!

Marc Wilkinson, winner of the men's race in Melrose (Pics by Michael Philp)

A record 118 participants - also including folk dressed as elves and Christmas puddings – contested the road and trail run along a muddy Bowden Moor and Eildon forest trails after a weekend of torrential rain.

Lauderdale Limper Wilkinson took an early lead to smash the previous course record by almost a minute by finishing in 51mins 35secs.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot on his heels was Moorfoot's David Carter-Brown in 52:02 (also inside the previous course record), with the podium completed by third placed Johnny Lawson from Portobello Running Club in 52:42.

Elena Heger on her way to winning women's race

First female was Shettleston Harrier Elena Heger who was also sixth overall when finishing in 58:35.

Local Innerleithen-based Rickie Cotter was second lady and Peebles’ Lucy Colquhoun third.

In the V50 males race, Moorfoot's Dean Carr was first ahead of Stuart Campbell in second and Border triathlete Jonathan Taylor in third, all also well in the top 20 overall.

Among the V50 ladies, Portobello's Yana Thandrayen won, with Lauder Limper Jane Elliott in second and Portobello's Shery Johnston in third.

Elvis Presley made an appearance at Xmas Pudding Race!

Though it wasn't just the speediest who left with prizes, the race had fantastic support from local businesses and spot prizes were awarded for best dressed, muddiest, best finish and 100th runner.

About £1600 was raised for this year’s charity Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue who were also on hand but fortunately not needed.

Race co-organiser Lisa Gregg told the Southern Reporter: "We have fast runners but we also have people that just enjoy dressing up and running eight miles.

"We had quite a few runners in fancy dress because we encourage that.

Christmas trees were out in force at fun event

"People were dressed as Christmas trees and Elvis was there.

"The back marker was dressed as a Christmas pudding and most people put something Christmasy on apart from the serious runners.

"We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from people who did the race and we’re delighted with the amount the event raised this year.

"We created a fun atmosphere and we were also very well supported by local businesses. Thank you to them."