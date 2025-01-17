Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tiffany Stratton makes her first title defence on this week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE Smackdown returns to Netflix this week, coming from San Diego, California.

Tiffany Stratton is set to make her first defence of the WWE Women’s Title against former champion Bayley.

Solo Sikoa is set to make his return after losing to Roman Reigns at WWE’s Netflix debut, and will anyone else declare for the 2025 Royal Rumble?

As the Road to WrestleMania begins to take shape, tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown promises pivotal moments, personal vendettas, and title implications.

Coming live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, the second Smackdown of ‘The Netflix Era’ comes after an explosive WWE Raw on Monday, featuring the debut of Penta and former Judgement Day members colliding one more time as Damian Priest beat Finn Balor in an anything goes match.

We also found out that alongside CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have all declared to enter this year’s Royal Rumble match, guaranteeing the winner a shot at a championship of their choosing and headlining Wrestlemania.

They join John Cena, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and LA Knight who have all previously declared their participation in the Royal Rumble.

But what should you expect from Smackdown on Netflix tonight, and what time should you be logging into Netflix to not miss a moment of the action?

WWE Smackdown on Netflix - January 17 2024 preview

Tiffany Stratton makes her first defence of the WWE Women's Championship again former champion Bayley on tonight's WWE Smackdown! | WWE

Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley – WWE Women’s Title Match

Tiffany Stratton makes her first title defense after her shocking Money in the Bank cash-in two weeks ago, where she won the gold from Nia Jax. Bayley earned this opportunity with a hard-fought victory in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jax herself.

The history between these two competitors adds another layer of tension; at SummerSlam, Stratton cost Bayley her championship by interfering in her defence against Nia Jax, allowing Jax to capture the title. Now, Bayley seeks both redemption and revenge while Stratton looks to solidify her reign.

Solo Sikoa returns

Solo Sikoa is set to make his highly anticipated return to SmackDown tonight, marking his first appearance since losing the Ula Fala and the title of Tribal Chief to Roman Reigns in their Tribal Combat showdown. The match, which headlined the Raw on Netflix Premiere, saw Reigns reaffirm his dominance as The Head of the Table.

How will he respond to his devastating loss, and what’s next in the long-running Bloodline saga as we approach the Road to Wrestlemania?

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza - Number #1 contenders match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Tag team supremacy is on the line as the Motor City Machine Guns face Los Garza, with the winner earning a shot at WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are coming off a victory over A-Town Down Under, while Angel and Humberto (Los Garza) secured their spot by defeating Pretty Deadly.

MCMG are still reeling from losing the titles to Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa due to the controversial finish of their last encounter. Will they earn another shot, or will Los Garza emerge as the next challengers for the gold?

What time is WWE Smackdown live on Netflix?

WWE Smackdown airs live on Netflix from 1am on January 18 2025, with the show available on demand shortly after broadcast.

