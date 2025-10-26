Wins for Hawick jockeys Craig Nichol and Bruce Lynn at Kelso

The eight-year-old bay gelding, trained by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero in Cheshire, pipped Olivers Travels, ridden by Shane Fenelon for Mickey Bowen’s Pembrokeshire yard, to the post by half a length in the 3.55pm Edinburgh Gin Chase, a limited handicap over three miles and two furlongs, to claim its £26,015 top prize.

That was the 7-1 shot’s second win of the year, following one at Merseyside’s Haydock Park in April, and first ever at Kelso at the second time of asking.

It was Nichol’s first ride on Duke of Deception since last November and seventh all together and his third win of the month, following two at Hexham in Northumberland, on I Am Max for Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson and You Did for North Yorkshire’s Brian Ellison.

“I got him into a nice rhythm and it seemed to get a few of the others off it a bit,” said Nichol afterwards.

“I’ve ridden him before but not for while and my thoughts are with his regular jockey Henry Brooke, who is a big mate of mine, as he’s currently out injured with a broken leg.”

Also among a field of six for that race was Thomson’s Grozni, ridden to a fifth-placed finish by Brian Hughes.

Bruce Lynn, another Hawick jockey, rode Ballyfort, trained by Nick Alexander near Glenrothes in Fife, to victory at 11-4 in the two-mile-one-furlong Get a Free Trial of Racing TV Handicap Chase at 2.45pm, earning £3,961, after three of a field of six went out at the second last, including Borders trainers Stuart Coltherd and Jackie Stephen’s Treaty Boy and Too Cool Forshrule, ridden by Ross Chapman and Dylan Johnston respectively.

“My horse was very nimble and did well to sidestep things two out,” said Lynn.

“He got into a better rhythm today and he’s certainly got a bit of ability.”

The seven-year-old bay gelding crossed the line three-quarters of a length ahead of Hughes on Trac, with Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Divas Doyen third, ridden by Patrick Wadge.

That was Lynn’s second win of the week, following one at Perth four days earlier on Alexander’s Just an Artist.

Smoke Trail saw off stable companion Eagles Reprieve by over two lengths to give Perth and Kinross trainers Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore a one-two in the opening two-mile Stay for the After Party National Hunt Maiden Hurdle at 1.35pm at 9-1, with Wadge riding, landing prize money of £4,357.

“That was great as we lost our other horse Corrigeen Rock recently,” said Borderer Debs Thomson, chairperson of winning syndicate the Caledonian Racing Society.

“It’s a very emotional occasion as Rocky was such a popular and successful performer.”

Race number two of seven, the 2.10pm Clifford, Martin and Sarah Firth Memorial Novices’ Handicap Chase over two miles and seven furlongs, was won by Tristan Durrell on Warwickshire trainer Dan Skelton’s 6-5 favourite Diamond Dealer, securing a top prize of £5,281.

Skelton also won the 4.30pm Nuts Well Handicap Chase over two miles and a furlong with another favourite, Thistle Ask, ridden by Tristan Durrell, at 5-4, earning £10,562 in prize money.

Victory in the fourth race of the day, the two-mile Midburn Construction Handicap Hurdle at 3.20pm, went to Hughes on Magnolia at 14-1 for North Yorkshire trainer Micky Hammond, landing a £4,753 payout.

The meeting’s finale, the 5.05pm RacingTV/Freetrial Conditional Jockeys’ Training Series Handicap Hurdle over two miles and almost seven furlongs, was won by Toby McCain-Mitchell on Lucky Manifest at 7-2 for Tom Lacey’s Herefordshire yard, earning £4,753.

The five-year-old bay gelding finished almost five lengths clear of Conner McCann on Russell and Scudamore’s Lets Mingle, with Lewis Saunders a further five lengths-plus back in third place on Thomson’s Rememberthename.

Kelso’s next meeting is its 2025 Wishing Well Chase Day on November 8. Entry costs £20 in advance or £25 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/events/wishing-well-chase-day-2025/

